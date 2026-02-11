Pirates Manager Details First Paul Skenes vs. Konnor Griffin Matchup

In a compelling glimpse of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ future, top prospect Konnor Griffin faced franchise ace Paul Skenes in a live batting practice duel during the team’s first day in Bradenton. It was a matchup that manager Don Kelly was thrilled to witness.

The Pirates’ social media team captured a fleeting, tantalizing peek of the matchup, a video that quickly rippled through the fanbase . It was a snippet, a taste, leaving the full story to the imagination. The following day, during a Zoom press conference with media members, Kelly was asked by On SI about the early battle. His eyes lit up, reflecting the fascination likely felt by everyone who was at Pirate City that day.

Paul Skenes clocks in early. pic.twitter.com/ibUszDv6qu — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 9, 2026

“That was fascinating yesterday. It was really cool,” Kelly began. “That’s a tough at-bat for Konnor.”

The Lesson: Three Fastballs



Kelly, who has traversed the path from prospect to big leaguer and now helps guide the next generation, understood the layers at play. On one side stood Skenes , the 6-foot-6 right-hander and reigning National League Cy Young winner, whose dominance in the majors during his second season was historic. On the other stood Griffin, the 19-year-old phenom and consensus top prospect in MLB, whose athleticism and raw power have sparked dreams of a future superstar. This was no casual drill.

“I didn’t see the [social media] post, so I'm not sure how in depth it got,” Kelly continued, “but I know Paul got him on three fastballs the one time.”

Even without full video, the image is clear: the seasoned arm, in the informal setting of February , testing the new talent with his best. For Griffin, stepping into the box against Skenes is an immediate immersion into the Everest-like challenge of major league velocity and presence. Those three fastballs were a message, a benchmark, a brutal and beautiful welcome.

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft in the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Adjustment: A Line Drive Reply

But the story, as Kelly eagerly shared, didn’t end there. It had a second act.

“And then Konnor came back, made a good adjustment, stayed on a slider and hit a line drive to left," the Pirates skipper said.

Talking with Pirates manager Don Kelly on a ZOOM press conference. DK confirmed that Paul Skenes struck out Konnor Griffin on three fastballs in their first batting practice AB yesterday.



The next at bat, Griffin “made an adjustment” and lined a ball to left field. — Ethan Merrill (@_ethanjmerrill) February 10, 2026

This is the part that transforms a simple drill into a narrative. The adjustment. The mental recalibration between rounds, digesting the overwhelming first experience, and then applying it. For a teenager to not be overwhelmed, to process the shock, and then to square up a Paul Skenes slider is a testament to more than just physical talent; it speaks to a competitive makeup that the Pirates desperately need to cultivate. That line drive to left field, in the grand scheme, is just another batted ball in a spring training workout. In the context of this specific clash, it was a declaration.

The Value of the Experience

Kelly’s summary captured the universal value of the encounter.

“It was really cool to see those two going at it and any experience that Konnor can get against any of the major league pitchers is going to be really valuable," he concluded.

In those few minutes on a sun-drenched field, the past, present, and future of the Pirates’ pitching hopes intersected with the potential face of their lineup for years to come. It was a living snapshot of player development, where the established ace sharpens his edge against hungry youth, and the prodigy gets his first true measure of the mountain he must climb.

For Kelly and the watching Pirates staff, the fascination wasn’t just in the raw tools on display, but in the subtle psychology of the battle: the initial lesson taught, and the immediate, resilient response it provoked. These are the small, early chapters of a story they hope will one day define their franchise, a story that began with three fastballs and a line drive in the February sun.

