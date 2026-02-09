Pirates Likely Not Trading for Astros Third Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have looked at a trade target that would fill a role on their team, but a recent decision likely rules them out of that potential move.

The Pirates are unlikely to trade for Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, according to numerous people like Ken Rosenthal , Jim Bowden and Chandler Rome of The Athletic, plus Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Rome, an Astros beat writer, was one of the people that reported the Pirates' interest in Paredes, who fits many different roles for the team.

There are many reasons why the Pirates are out on Paredes, but it's not due to a lack of inactivity from the front office.

Why the Pirates Are Likely Out on Isaac Paredes

The Pirates signed free agent Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million deal for the 2026 season, with a $16 million mutual option for 2027.

Sep 24, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ozuna brings the Pirates a right-handed power bat that they have searched for and will likely serve as their designated hitter for this season.

His salary brings the Pirates' payroll past the $100 mark and will likely give them the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history.

Rosenthal, Bowden, Rome and Mackey all argued that the Pirates are done adding substantial money to the payroll, which would prohibit them adding Paredes, who makes $9.35 million in his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent next winter.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently reported that a trade for Paredes "is not imminent" and that they are looking for left-handed hitting in their lineup.

The Pirates don't really have major league-ready talent that they can trade that fits that desire from the Astros, which likely means they wouldn't land Paredes.

Could Pirates Still Trade for Paredes?

Despite doubts about the Pirates adding Paredes, they still have looked at options at third base for 2026 and currently only have Jared Triolo as depth at that position.

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) fields a ground ball for an out against Athletics catcher Willie MacIver (not pictured) during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates have traded with the Astros this offseason, sending them right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows in a three-team trade where the Pirates acquired second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays and the Astros sent two top prospects to the Rays.

Houston would always like more pitching if possible, especially young pitchers with multiple years of control, which the Pirates have.

The trades of Burrows to the Astros and also Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for the Pirates likely mean they won't trade any more starting pitchers this offseason, as they are still adding a left-handed pitcher to their rotation.

Houston would have to look at prospects that Pittsburgh has for a real deal to go down, which for a team that is also competing for a spot in the postseason, would probably not have much interest in.

A trade could still work between both parties, but the Astros also don't have to trade Paredes and won't do so unless they get a good deal done.

Why the Pirates Would Want Paredes

Paredes is a right-handed power bat, hitting 100 home runs over the past four seasons, and at least 19 in all of those campaigns.

Jun 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) at bat in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

He also hit three home runs at PNC Park last season, all three over the left field wall, which is normally tough for right-handed hitters.

Season Home Runs 2022 20 2023 31 2024 19 2025 20

Triolo, who is a Gold Glove utility defender, is a solid option at third base, but hasn't had a full season of consistent, solid hitting that the Pirates want.

Paredes, unlike Triolo, is a back-to-back All-Star and has served as a reliable right-handed power bat.

The Pirates have gone after numerous third base options that they've missed out on, including Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto , Jorge Polanco, Willi Castro , Yoán Moncada and most recently Eugenio Suárez , who just signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million contract.

Pittsburgh utilizing the trade market is the way they'll go to improve on third base, with so few options remaining in free agency, which is why they have interest in Paredes.

