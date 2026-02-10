Andrew McCutchen Makes Feelings Clear to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen is still a free agent at this point in the offseason and the latest move by the Pittsburgh Pirates wasn't something he ignored.

The Pirates signed free agent bat Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million deal for the 2026 season, with a $16 mutual option for 2027. Ozuna brings the Pirates a big right-handed power bat that will help a lineup that hit the least home runs in all of baseball in 2025.

McCutchen didn't say anything on social media, but did change his Twitter profile picture , going from him in a Pirates uniform and in game to a drawing of his silhouette and swinging the bat.

This move from McCutchen could signal the end of his second tenure and his time as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Following today's Marcell Ozuna news, Andrew McCutchen appears to have removed the photo of him wearing a Pirates jersey from his social media profiles. pic.twitter.com/c5DYgdNaVt — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) February 9, 2026

How Did the Pirates and McCutchen Get to This Point

McCutchen returned back to the Pirates in 2023 and played the past three seasons with the team as their starting designated hitter, signing a one-year, $5 million deal.

The Pirates haven't brought back McCutchen this offseason, but have made additions to their lineup, like Ozuna, that should give them a better chance of competing for the playoffs.

This includes, second Baseman Brandon Lowe , who came in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, plus free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn .

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) gestures after hitting a double during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Both players can both serve as designated hitters. So too can outfielders in Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds and first baseman Spencer Horwitz .

McCutchen, who was a Gold Glove award winner in his first stint in center field with the Pirates, has played just 20 games in the outfield the past three seasons.

The Pirates choosing to go with Ozuna, who also hasn't played the outfield the past three seasons, shows their commitment to a different option at designated hitter.

With these decisions, the Pirates will look elsewhere for other options, such as third base and outfield.

McCutchen Using Social Media to Discuss Pirates

This offseason isn't one where McCutchen has been quiet on social media, as he's spoken on different things throughout and made his feelings known.

McCutchen hinted at wanting to play with the Pirates this season back on Jan. 17 and hit back at those who think he can't play in the outfield , saying that he not only can do so, but is willing to get back to fielding.

He also spoke on his disappointment about not getting a chance to go to PiratesFest on Jan. 24 and looked at how other franchises treated their team legends.

Sep 9, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) walks on the field before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington addressed a potential return for McCutchen during the Q&A at PiratesFest, wanting to keep a good relationship with him, but that they were looking at the best options for 2026.

McCutchen reportedly met with Pirates owner Bob Nutting, who has the ultimate say on bringing him back or not.

The Pirates haven't decided to bring McCutchen back, yet at least, and McCutchen has posted him working out and taking batting practice on his Twitter, showing he can still play at 39 years old in 2026.

