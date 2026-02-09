Andrew McCutchen's Pirates Future Murky After Marcell Ozuna Signing

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made another big free agent signing this offseason, which calls into question the future of Andrew McCutchen with the team.

The Pirates are signing free agent Marcell Ozuna on a one-year, $12 million deal for the 2026 season, with a $16 million mutual option for 2027, marking one of their more important moves this winter.

Ozuna gives the Pirates a veteran right-handed bat that will bring home runs to a team that hit the least in all of baseball in 2025 (117).

This signing also has an impact on McCutchen, who is still a free agent, and whether he returns to Pittsburgh this season.

What Does This Pirates Signing Mean for Andrew McCutchen?

McCutchen is now in a tricky position with the signing of Ozuna, as there aren't many spots he can play or roles he can serve on this Pirates team.

Ozuna has served as a designated hitter for the past three seasons, all with the Atlanta Braves, and the Pirates won't put him in the field, unless they have no choice whatsoever.

He also gives the Pirates a right-handed bat that they've needed, with their lineup mostly dominated by left-handed hitters.

McCutchen has served as the Pirates designated hitter the past three seasons and has played just 20 games in the outfield in his second stint with the team.

Sep 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ozuna likely projects as the Pirates designated hitter for 2026, where they also have many other options as well.

Second Baseman Brandon Lowe , who came in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, plus free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn can both serve as designated hitters. So too can outfielders in Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds and first baseman Spencer Horwitz .

The Pirates, like every other MLB team, has just a 26-man roster, which includes 13 pitchers and 13 position players. This will include at least two catchers, a starter at the other seven spots, and just four remaining spots on the bench.

Pittsburgh will likely need an infield option and an outfield option or two at each spot, which would provide immediate depth and fill out their roster.

This leaves McCutchen without a real role on the team and a spot on the Pirates roster heading into next season.

Could the Pirates Still Sign McCutchen?

Spring Training starts this week, but the Pirates still have needs at third base and a left-handed starting pitcher they're looking to address.

McCutchen becomes far less a priority and there is a likelihood he never wears a Pirates jersey ever again with the signing of Ozuna.

The Pirates may still consider bringing McCutchen back, as owner Bob Nutting met with him recently and has stated that McCutchen can stay with the team as long as he likes. Nutting has the final say on all signings, especially one with McCutchen.

Jun 20, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates chairman Robert Nutting (left) presents designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) with a plaque and a base in commemoration of McCutchen's 2000th career MLB hit before the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCutchen has stated he wants to play in 2026, would like to do so with the Pirates and can play outfield, where the Pirates need some depth.

The Pirates may also sign McCutchen to a deal later in the season, depending on their roster needs, but McCutchen could also sign with another team, especially one that has interest in making him a key figure in their lineup.

It's looking more likely, though, that this is the end between the Pirates and McCutchen, who will go down as one of the greatest players in franchise history when it's all over.

