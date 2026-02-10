Pirates' Paul Skenes Faces Top Prospect in Spring Training

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is already down at Spring Training and got to take on the future of the franchise.

Skenes faced off against shortstop Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, down at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. in a video the Pirates posted to social media.

Griffin is the first batter he faces in the video and the last one as well, where he takes a pitch. Skenes, Griffin and Pirates catcher Henry Davis are all seen speaking to each other at the video's conclusion.

Skenes had to report to Major League Camp for the Pirates on Feb. 9, earlier than most others, due to him participating in the World Baseball Classic, where he'll star for Team USA .

Griffin and Skenes battling each other should give Pirates fans hope, with both serving as the cornerstones of the franchise for the future.

Skenes Heads Into Crucial 2026 Season

Skenes is coming off one of the better seasons in recent history by any pitcher, winning the 2025 National League Cy Young award and establishing himself as a top hurler in the game.

He posted a 1.97 ERA over 187.2 innings pitched, 216 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .199 batting average allowed and a 0.95 WHIP, along with a 10.36 K/9, a 2.01 BB/9 and a 5.14 K/BB.

Skenes ranked amongst the best pitchers in the MLB, with the lowest ERA, tied for the fourth-most strikeouts, the fourth-lowest WHIP, the sixth-lowest BAA and the 10th-most innings pitched, plus the fifth best K/BB, seventh best K/9 and ninth best BB/9.

Despite his efforts, Skenes only had a 10-10 record and the Pirates finished 71-91, last in the NL Central Division and the fifth worst record in baseball.

Much of this was due to the Pirates hitting as poorly they did, including finishing last in home runs (117), runs scored (583), RBI (561) and posting the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655)

The Pirates have made additions to their lineup this offseason, with the likes of sluggers in second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and free agents in Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna.

These additions, plus the resurgence of outfielders in Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds and first baseman Spencer Horwitz, should make the Pirates a stronger lineup.

Skenes is also a part of a great starting rotation, with veteran Mitch Keller and rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler.

The Pirates' bullpen has the likes of Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Camren Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana, who combined for 19 shutouts, most in baseball in 2025. It also has new additions in left-handers, free agent Gregory Soto and Mason Montgomery from the Rays trade.

Pittsburgh has improved their roster this offseason and given Skenes a shot to represent the team in the playoffs in October.

Konnor Griffin Could Star Early On

Griffin comes into this season as the best prospect in all of baseball and could even make the Pirates Opening Day.

It's a big season ahead for the 19-year old, who the Pirates took ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.

Griffin quickly moved up in the Pirates' minor league system. He started out with Single-A Bradenton after a strong showing in Spring Training, moved to High-A Greensboro on June 10, then finished off with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18.

He slashed .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games this season, with 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

The 19-year old led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

He was the first teenager since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.

Griffin also played in the Futures Game during All-Star week, honoring the best prospects in baseball. Altoona teammate Esmerlyn Valdez joined him there as well, as the duo represented the Pirates for the National League.

He earned numerous accolades for his play, including Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.

The Pirates also honored Griffin with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year , given to the best player in their minor leagues, and the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year , given to the best defensive player in the minor leagues.

