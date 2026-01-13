Pirates Prospect Primed for Excellent Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a top farm system, with some great players that will make for a promising future of the franchise.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin is the top prospect in baseball and could move past Triple-A and join the Pirates roster for Opening Day, after just one professional season out of high school.

The Pirates also have a list of great pitching prospects, especially in right-handers Bubba Chandler , who proved he belonged at the major league level at the end of 2025, and Seth Hernandez , their sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

One of the Pirates prospects, who isn't quite at the major league level yet, has a chance to really show why his 2025 campaign wasn't a fluke this campaign.

Edward Florentino Given High Prediction for 2026

Outfielder Edward Florentino starred in the Pirates farm system last year, his first season in the United States after they signed him for $395,000 in the international signing period out of the Dominican Republic.

Florentino starred with both the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates at Rookie-Level ball and then with Single-A Bradenton, which earned him a spot on the top 100 prospects.

Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline , which ranks Florentino 81st in their top 100 prospects list, sees him as their Pipeline Hitter of the Year.

Mayo, a Pittsburgh native, sees the great potential that Florentino has at just 19 years old and that he could make it as high as Double-A Altoona in 2026.

"I decided to be a homer on this one. You want to make sure you're picking someone who is going to be in the Minors for the vast majority of the season. Florentino is now in our Top 100 and has a huge up arrow next to his name. I can see him completely exploding and having a huge year, maybe making it to Double-A. I decided to pick the guy who has as much helium as anyone on our list."

Why Florentino Could Win Pipeline Hitter of the Year

Florentino showed in his first full season in the United States at just 18 years old that he has what is needed to excel at the major league level.

He can hit for contact, drive the ball for power, use his legs for extending hits into extra bases and has a penchant for stealing bases too.

Florentino has also kept his strikeout rate down and is a solid fielder too, meaning he can provide the Pirates great defense in the outfield.

His 2025 season saw Florentino put up great numbers, between the FCL and Bradenton.

Batting Average On-Base % Slugging % OPS .290 .400 .548 .948

Hits Doubles HR RBI BB/K SB 84 23 16 59 49/78 35

He slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games in the FCL, with 33 hits in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBI, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.

Florentino continued that great play with Bradenton, slashing .262/.380/.503 for an OPS of .883, with 51 hits in 195 at-bats, 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 29 stolen bases on 34 attempts and 33 walks to 56 strikeouts.

He earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July as he slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBI, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.

His eight home runs and 23 RBIs ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the Florida State League and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.

Florentino had a breakout campaign that has scout evaluators like Mayo excited for what's to come from this young player in 2026.

He would also make it back-to-back years for a Pirates prospect winning Pipeline Hitter of the Year, as Griffin did so in 2025 from Single-A to Double-A.

