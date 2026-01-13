Pirates GM Addresses Jared Triolo's Role in 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had some sensational defensive players over the past few seasons, which includes Jared Triolo.

Triolo has experience throughout the infield, playing all four spots, and doing so generally quite well, winning the 2024 Gold Glove Award for the best National League utility player and was a finalist in 2025.

The Pirates can use a player like Triolo as their utility guy for next season, but as it currently stands, it's likely he is the starting third baseman for Opening Day.

Pittsburgh has made some move already, which impact where Triolo ends up and what his role is with the franchise in 2026.

Ben Cherington Discusses Jared Triolo's Role with Pirates

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke to the media following the official signing of free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year contract on Jan. 8.

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a grand slam during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Cherington mentioned wanting to add a player to the left side of the infield, which would come in a third baseman, which the Pirates have shown interest in on the free agent market.

He also said that Triolo has earned an opportunity at the part of the infield, especially after his second half of the season.

"We certainly believe he can," Cherington said on Triolo playing a prominent role in 2026. "He’s been a good major league player for a while, really. He’s always been able to do a lot of things to help the team win games.

"Feel like he took another step forward this past season and exactly what role that is, I think we don’t know yet. We’re confident with him at shortstop. We’re confident with him at third base. We’re also confident in him being on the team, playing six spots and moving around. So it could be any of those and we’ll have time in spring training to sort that out.

Cherington also compared Triolo to O'Hearn, who excelled over his past three seasons, after struggling early on in his career.

He sees Triolo as a player still improving, especially at the plate, which is where they're hoping he gets even better at next season.

"Still growing. We see him, maybe not all that different than O’Hearn in the sense of where they were in their careers," Cherington said. "Different player and different skills. But continuing to figure it out at the major league level and make those adjustments and believe he’s got an opportunity ahead of him. He’s a very good defensive player, a versatile defensive player, continuing to take a step forward offensively."

Where Jared Triolo Likely Fits with Pirates in 2026

Triolo has experience across the infield, but he has played most of his baseball in the major leagues at third base, with 125 starts in 128 games played.

He also excelled defensively at third base, with seven defensive runs saved, playing a role in his nomination for the Gold Glove Award.

This is where he will most often play, especially if he ends up as starter for Opening Day, which may not come as too surprising if it happens.

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) fields a ground ball for an out against Athletics catcher Willie MacIver (not pictured) during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh already made additions at the right side of the infield in second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and O'Hearn, who will play most of his time at both designated hitter and first base.

Nick Gonzales worked with Triolo as a shortstop towards the end of 2025, moving over from his usual second base spot.

There is also a potential for top prospect Konnor Griffin to make not just the Pirates' Opening Day roster, but also serve as their starting shortstop.

Cherington mentioned after the Lowe trade that Triolo is training at third base, shortstop and second base this offseason, so there's definitely options for him.

Jared Triolo and his 2025 Season with the Pirates

Triolo had a tough start to the year for the Pirates, as he dealt with a lumbar spine injury, which kept him out from April 7 to April 16.

He then struggled immensely from the plate and as a result, didn't have a starting spot, nor found consistent at-bats.

Triolo slashed .158/.253/.266 for an OPS of .519 in 55 games, with 22 hits in 139 at-bats, six doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and 17 walks to 29 strikeouts, before the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 11, giving him a chance for more consistent at-bats.

The Pirates brought back Triolo on Aug. 1 following their trade of longtime third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes trade.

Triolo improved as a hitter, slashing .276/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in his final 52 games, with 53 hits in 192 at-bats, 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 RBI, 22 walks to 47 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on nine attempts.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) hits a two run double against th Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Triolo became the starting shortstop, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa moved to third base following the Hayes' trade, then moved to third base for the final month, as the Pirates placed Kiner-Falefa on outright waivers.

He finished his season with 44 starts in 47 games at shortstop, 30 starts in 32 games at third base, 12 starts in 24 games at first base and 10 starts in 11 games at second base.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!