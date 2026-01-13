Pirates Breakout Prospect Coming to PiratesFest

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a top farm system that has fans excited for what the future talent of the franchise will do in the coming years.

One of those players is outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who had an incredible season in 2025, breaking out as one of the most important prospects in the Pirates farm system.

Valdez is readying himself for a massive 2026 season, but before that starts, he said that he's headed to PiratesFest to meet some fans.

"Just dropping by to leave a quick message," Valdez wrote. "I don't know if I have many fans on PNC, but I'll see you at [PiratesFest]! I can't wait to see you all 🏴‍☠️🫡

Just dropping by to leave a quick message. I don't know if I have many fans on PNC, but I'll see you at Pirates Fets! I can't wait to see you all🏴‍☠️🫡 — Esmerlyn Valdez (@Valdezesmerlyn7) January 13, 2026

What is PiratesFest?

PiratesFest is an event where the Pirates give fans a chance to have fun with the team, get acquainted with individuals in the organization and more.

Fans get to meet with Pirates players at the event, where they can secure autographs, take photos with them and talk with their favorite athletes. Pirates alumni of great teams in the past will also take part in the festivities.

There is also Q&A sessions for fans with the Pirates players and also management personnel as well.

PiratesFest also provides fun for people of all ages with interactive games and activities and provides exclusive memorabilia and merchandise for collectors and fans alike.

This year's edition will take place on Jan. 24 from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Admission is free for anyone interested in attending and fans can reserve their tickets at https://www.mlb.com/pirates/fans/piratesfest

PiratesFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with season ticket holders getting early entry at 9 a.m.

Esmerlyn Valdez's 2025 Season

Valdez had a great campaign in 2025, which earned him a spot on the 40-man roster, as the Pirates protected him from the Rule 5 Draft .

He started at High-A Greensboro, serving as one of the best prospects in the South Atlantic League. He slashed .303/.385/.592 for an OPS of .977 in 72 games, with 84 hits, 18 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 57 RBI and 31 walks to his 77 strikeouts.

Valdez led the South Atlantic League in seven statistical categories at the time of his promotion to Double-A Altoona on July 1, including hits, home runs, RBI, batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, plus ranking tied for first in doubles and 11th in on-base percentage.

His play also put him in the Futures Game, featuring the best prospects in baseball. He and Konnor Griffin the top prospect in baseball, both represented the Pirates and played for the National League.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Valdez played in 51 games for Altoona in 2025, slashing .260/.363/.409 for an OPS of .772, with 47 hits in 181 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, six home runs, 29 RBI and 25 walks to 53 strikeouts.

His play bolstered the Curve late in the season, as they won the Eastern League West Division Second Half Title, earning a spot in the playoffs.

Valdez also just set a franchise record for the Curve, driving in five RBIs in an 11-5 comeback, playoff win over the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sept. 16.

He finished his 2025 season, slashing .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts.

Valdez earned honors for his play, including South Atlantic League MVP for his time in Greensboro and the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, given to the best minor league power hitter in the Pirates farm system.

Valdez Continues Great Play Into Arizona Fall League

His play didn't stop with the Pirates, as he also had a fantastic showing in the Arizona Fall League with the Salt River Rafters.

Valdez slashed .368/.513/.842 for an OPS of 1.355 in 19 AFL games, with 19 runs scored, 21 hits, three doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 19 walks to 12 strikeouts.

He led the AFL in home runs, three more than the next two players at five home runs each, while also having the most RBI and the best slugging percentage.

Valdez ranked second in OPS and total bases (48), tied for fifth in walks and on-base percentage,, sixth in batting average, tied for eighth in runs scored and tied for 17th in hits.

This great play from Valdez placed him in both the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby on Nov. 8 and the All-Star Game , dubbed the Fall StarsGame on Nov. 9, both at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Valdez finished second in the Home Run Derby with 16 home runs and 23 points to fellow Pirates prospect and Salt River teammate, Tony Blanco Jr., who won the competition with 24 home runs and 32 points.

He also started for the National League in the Fall Stars Game in right field, serving as the sole Pirates representative.

Valdez earned Arizona Fall League Offensive Player of the Year honors at the end of the season, given to the best hitter.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!