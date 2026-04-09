Pirates Infielder Clears Waivers After DFA

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will keep an infielder that other teams could've take a chance on this past week.

The Pirates outrighted infielder Enmanuel Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 8, who then activated him and made him available for play going forward, according to his transactions log .

Pittsburgh designated Valdez for assignment on April 3, as they made room for shortstop Konnor Griffin on the 40-man roster. Valdez cleared waivers with no team claiming him, with the Pirates keeping him.

Valdez doesn't have enough service time or a previous career outright to elect free agency and the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A during Spring Training. He can elect minor league free agency at the end of the season if the Pirates don't add him back to the 40-man roster.

Enmanuel Valdez's Future With the Pirates

Valdez had a chance to make the Pirates Opening Day roster, potentially as depth at third base and in the infield overall.

He didn't take that chance, performing poorly from the plate with a slash line of .077/.226/.077 for an OPS of .303 in 12 games, which ended up sending him back down to Indianapolis.

Feb 12, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Enmanuel Valdez (44) throws to home plate during spring training at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Valdez has struggled in Triple-A from the plate as well, with no hits in in 10 at-bats and two walks to five strikeouts.

The Pirates did put Jared Triolo on the 10-day injured list with a patellar tendon injury, but Griffin has taken over at shortstop, and will do so for the long-term, while both Nick Yorke and Nick Gonzales take over different infield roles.

Yorke and Gonzales have both hit well to start 2026 with the Pirates, as Yorke is slashing .381/.500/.476 for an OPS of .976, with five walks to four strikeouts, and Gonzales is slashing .293/.341/.366 for an OPS of .707.

This makes it difficult for Valdez to get a chance with the Pirates moving forward, especially with Triolo coming back in the upcoming weeks.

Pittsburgh also traded for utility man Tyler Callihan from the Cincinnati Reds on March 4, who can feature at most infield spots and is already on the 40-man roster.

Valdez would need numerous infield injuries just to get a shot back on the 40-man roster and then would have to hit much better than he has, just for the Pirates to seriously consider bringing him back up to the major leagues.

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