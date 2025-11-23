Pirates Prioritizing One Position in Free Agency

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one important need this offseason, that the front office is looking towards free agency for the solution.

Pirates Aiming for New Closer in Free Agency

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Pirates are one of a few teams that are in the market for a closer and relievers in free agency.

Passan did not note that this is a free agency period that contains many multitudes of varying relievers that teams need, which is something that will surely benefit the Pirates.

Why Do the Pirates Need a New Closer?

The Pirates traded David Bednar to the New York Yankees ahead of the deadline, who served as closer for most of the season.

Bednar was the Pirates closer for the vast majority of the past four seasons and now they are reportedly looking for someone to replace his role.

Which Closers will the Pirates Look at in Free Agency?

The Pirates have many options for what they could find in a free agent closer, with many veteran options that would fit into an already, solid bullpen

Ryan Helsley is one name that Pirates fans should monitor. He excelled with the St. Louis Cardinals, earning an All-Star nod in 2022, plus leading baseball in saves with 49 in 2024 and winning National League Reliever of the Year as a result.

Helsley struggled after the Cardinals traded him to the New York Mets at the deadline, but new Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy would love to get Helsley back on track.

Aug 22, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Robert Suarez is another top-end relief pitcher that the Pirates and others will look at. He posted 36 saves in 42 opportunities in 2024 and 40 saves in 45 opportunities in 2025 with the San Diego Padres, earning All-Star nods both seasons and leading the NL in saves this past year.

Kenley Jansen is a long-time closer, doing so the past 14 seasons since 2012, with a plethora of postseason experience, something the Pirates will desire, as they try and end their decade-long abscence from the playoffs.

Jansen had 29 saves in 30 opportunities last season with the Los Angeles Angels and posted a 2.59 ERA.

Kirby Yates could serve as another reclamation project for Murphy and the Pirates after a poor season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yates, who will turn 39 years old in March, had 33 saves in 34 opportunities with the Texas Rangers in 2024.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that they have " flexibility " this offseason and will act " aggresively " in regards with free agents and trades.

Cherington also said at the end of the season that they have a good staff right now, but want to add onto it and make it even better in 2026.

"I think it gives us an opportunity," Cherington said on the young pitching staff. "It's a strong foundation and we're not satisfied. We had a good pitching season, overall effective pitching season, we can be better and we're just as focused on that candidly as the offensive side because wins come from everywhere and we can't take for granted that this part of the team is 'OK and we'll just focus over here.'"

"We've got the pitching talent in the organization, I believe, to have the chance to be really good. There may be opportunities to add to that in the offseason. So it's a good foundation but we're not satisfied. We've got to push it higher."

Do the Pirates Need a Closer?

The Pirates went with right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana in most situations as a closer and posted 11 saves in 13 opportunities.

They also have high-leverage pitchers in Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Justin Lawrence, who could all do that closer role as well.

Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Isaac Mattson (72) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh likely wants more experience in that role for next season, while keeping those four pitchers involved and ready for that moment if need be.

The Pirates could also go by committee and have different people take the closer role, but recent reports show them going for a high-quality closer for 2026.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!