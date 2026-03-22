Pirates Make Big List of Spring Training Roster Cuts

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are just a few days away from Opening Day and made their last big batch of roster cuts.

The Pirates announced that they optioned both catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. and right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis, while also reassigning infielder Alika Williams and pitchers in right-handers Chris Devenski and Carson Fulmer, plus left-hander Joe La Sorsa to minor league camp.

Both Flores and Sanders are on the 40-man roster, which is why the Pirates had to option them, while the four player sent to minor league camp were non-roster invitees to Major League Camp.

Pittsburgh is now down to just 28 active players in Major League Camp and 27 players total, with right-handed pitcher Jared Jones on the 60-day injured list.

What This Means for the Pirates for Opening Day

Flores going down to Triple-A means that the Pirates will go with both Henry Davis and Joey Bart as catchers on the Opening Day roster.

Both Flores and Endy Rodríguez, who the Pirates optioned to Triple-A back on March 19, will get more reps down in the minors and have a chance to make the 26-man roster at a later date.

Williams was the last non-roster invitee for the position player group and now there are 13 position players in Major League Camp, which almost finalizes the Opening Day roster for the Pirates, who also reassigned top prospect Konnor Griffin to minor league camp.

Catchers

Joey Bart

Henry Davis

Infielders

Nick Gonzales

Spencer Horwitz

Brandon Lowe

Jared Triolo

Infielders/Outfielders

Ryan O'Hearn

Nick Yorke

Outfielders

Billy Cook

Oneil Cruz

Jake Mangum

Bryan Reynolds

Designated Hitter

Marcell Ozuna

The Pirates can also make a trade or add someone off of waivers in the coming days, which would bring a new player on the Opening Day roster, but as of now, this is what the position group will look like.

Sanders missing out on the Opening Day roster makes there just one more pitcher the Pirates have to move, as they have 14 pitchers in Major League Camp and must get down to just 13 pitches.

The Pirates have a few pitchers who will fight for that spot, including rookie left-hander Hunter Barco , free agent veteran right-hander José Urquidy and non-roster invitee in right-hander Mike Clevinger .

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Hunter Barco (45) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

La Sorsa does have an upward mobility clause in his contract, that if he triggers, would allow the 29 other MLB teams a chance to put him on their Opening Day roster.

The Pirates would then have to put him on the Opening Day roster or trade him to a team that wants him, but if no team wants La Sorsa, then they can just keep him in the minor leagues.

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