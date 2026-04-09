Are Pirates Finally Building World Series Team?

The wheels of the Pittsburgh Pirates ' rebuild had been in motion for the entirety of the 2020s, and their efforts are finally paying off.

On one of the more monumental days in recent franchise history as the Pirates signed baseball's top prospect, Konnor Griffin , to a nine-year, $140 million extension less than a week after he made his big league debut, the franchise is undeniably heading in the right direction.

With a 7-4 record and a nucleus of talent both in the majors and in the minors that promises to keep the club in playoff contention for the foreseeable future, winning a World Series is no longer a distant, unattainable honor for a Pirates organization that has gone through plenty of turmoil.

Apr 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Generational Talents

Baseball is the ultimate team sport, and a strong argument can be made that it's also the most unpredictable, especially once the postseason arrives.

A necessary element of any championship-caliber team, though, are superstars. The Pirates hadn't necessarily been flush with them over the past few decades outside of Andrew McCutchen or Gerrit Cole, but even the latter immediately took a gigantic leap forward upon being traded to the Houston Astros in 2018.

Paul Skenes, in many ways, was the pioneer for Pittsburgh's current young core. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft after winning the College World Series at LSU that same year, he ripped through the minors and established himself as one of the league's preeminent starters right from the jump, eventually going on to win the National League Cy Young Award in his first full season in 2025.

Griffin appears to be on the same trajectory, drawing comparisons to Kansas City Royals great Bobby Witt Jr. as a five-tool player who figures to ascend into the pantheon of current baseball talents in short order.

Pittsburgh's 2025 first-round pick Seth Hernandez, a right-handed starting pitcher, has also turned heads after striking out eight batters over three innings in his professional debut for Low-A Bradenton, which followed him flashing his 102 mph velocity in the Pirates' Spring Breakout game.

With several other promising talents around the organization, including Bubba Chandler, Jared Jones, Oneil Cruz and Edward Florentino, among others, the organization isn't short on potential impact pieces.

When Can Pirates Realistically Contend for a World Series?

Truth be told, with their pitching, a deep playoff run isn't out of the question as soon as this year if the Pirates can find a way to make the field for the first time since 2015.

The lineup, unless everything clicks, isn't one that's particularly likely to hold up against the rest of the National League's best, especially when the Los Angeles Dodgers are in their way.

Regardless, the fact that realistic conversations can now be held about Pittsburgh's chances of ringing in Buctober once again is cause for celebration in and of itself.

The future is a massive unknown with a potential lockout looming next year given the tug-of-war that's set to ensue over a salary cap being implemented, which is a pertinent issue for the Pirates in particular as a result of their history being stingy.

They were more active than usual this past offseason, however, and with Griffin receiving the largest contract in franchise history, perhaps the tide is turning.

Excitement in Pittsburgh is at a high, and for good reason. There's a lot of baseball that still needs to be played, but the club can finally be considered a contender after far too long of a hiatus.

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