Pirates' Seth Hernandez Stuns Tigers' Max Clark With First Pitch

In a moment that instantly justified the hype surrounding one of the most polished high school pitching prospects in recent memory, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Seth Hernandez made his long-awaited professional debut in last night's Spring Breakout game against the Detroit Tigers. The 19-year-old announced his arrival with authority, throwing a 102.4 mph fastball on his very first professional pitch, a moment that sent shockwaves through the internet and left Tigers leadoff hitter Max Clark searching for words.

Selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona, California, Hernandez has been heralded as a rare blend of raw power and advanced polish for a high school arm. He mixes in an elite fastball with equally devastating off-speed pitches: a curveball, slider and changeup.

Entering tonight’s contest against a Tigers squad featuring several of Detroit’s top young hitters, the anticipation was palpable . Only those watching the backfields of Pirate City could have predicted the sheer velocity of his opening pitch. But not the viral theater that followed.

Facing Clark, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft and taken two picks after Pirates ace Paul Skenes , Hernandez toed the rubber for the first time as a professional. After a brief moment to compose himself under the bright lights of LECOM Park, he unleashed his first offering. The stadium radar gun lit up with an eye-popping number: 102.4 mph.

We're all Max Clark right now 😮



Seth Hernandez dials it up to 102 MPH on the very first pitch of the game! #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/hQ4kPXewop — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2026

The pitch, a four-seam fastball that was well high of the strike zone, elicited an immediate and visceral reaction. As the camera zoomed in on Clark, the young hitter was seen turning toward his dugout with an incredulous look, his body language betraying his astonishment at the velocity. The raw, unfiltered moment captured the essence of the debut. Within minutes, the clip began circulating across social media, with fans and analysts marveling at the speed.

Speaking with MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo in the dugout during the bottom of the first inning, Clark offered a measured but candid assessment of what it was like to stand in against Hernandez’s first professional pitch.

“Amped up or not, it’s legit stuff,” Clark said. “I’ve been following Seth since high school. I’ve been waiting for it; I was excited that he’s getting the start.

“I knew he was gonna be fired up. And that first pitch at 102 did look a little bit like a beam of light, I’ll tell you that.”

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark practices during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the debut was not without its turbulence. While Hernandez’s fastball was otherworldly, consistently sitting between 100 and 102 mph throughout his inning of work, the young right-hander showed signs of the command issues that often accompany elite velocity. After the 102.4 mph opening strike, Hernandez’s control wavered. He issued a walk to Clark on a tense, full-count battle, then followed by walking the next batter, Bryce Rainer. Sandwiched between the two free passes was a balk, a rookie mistake that momentarily allowed the pressure to build.

Despite the command struggles—he would finish the inning throwing 21 pitches, 10 for strikes and 11 balls—Hernandez demonstrated precisely why the Pirates invested a top-10 pick in him. When he needed to escape the jam, he dipped into his deep arsenal.

After falling behind in the count, he showcased a devastating 91 mph changeup that had hitters lunging, and then unleashed a sharp, biting curveball that served as the exclamation point. Facing Tigers infielder Jack Penny with two runners on, Hernandez snapped off a curveball that buckled Penny’s knees for a swinging strikeout, recording the first out of his career in emphatic fashion.

"That is wild!"



Seth Hernandez snaps off a wicked curveball for a K in Spring Breakout after topping 100 mph 11 times in the 1st inning 🔥@Pirates | @YoungBucsPIT pic.twitter.com/YxZD5AAicd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 20, 2026

He then induced Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia to ground sharply to third base, where the Pirates defense turned a crucial inning-ending double play. Hernandez’s final line read: 1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout, and a balk. He threw 11 pitches at or above 100 mph, a staggering display of arm strength for a teenager in his first taste of professional competition.

85.8 MPH changeup

99.2 MPH fastball

82.1 MPH curveball



Seth Hernandez is NASTY 🔥 #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/WNlefaWml1 — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2026

For Hernandez, the outing was a resounding success wrapped in a learning experience. While the two walks and the balk highlighted areas for refinement, the velocity and the secondary pitches, specifically a changeup that sat 86 mph and a curveball that showed sharp, late break, confirmed that Hernandez possesses the tools to become a frontline starter. Skenes, Bubba Chandler and Hernandez could one day make for the hardest-throwing starting pitching trio in baseball.

As the clip of Clark’s post-at-bat reaction continued to rack up millions of views on social media, the narrative of the night was clear: Seth Hernandez arrived with a bang. Though he faced early control issues, the 19-year-old’s debut showcased the elite potential that made him the cornerstone of the Pirates’ future rotation. And for at least one Tigers hitter, the experience of facing that fastball for the first time was something he probably won’t soon forget.

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