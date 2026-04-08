Pirates Finally Serious About Winning With Konnor Griffin News

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates did something they’ve never done before by signing 19-year-old phenom Konnor Griffin to a massive extension.

The massive extension was a surprise itself for the Pirates, but it was when they decided to sign Griffin that is so unique. After just five MLB games and 17 big league at-bats, Pittsburgh has committed to the longest and most expensive extension in franchise history, giving him a nine-year extension worth $140 million.

The move solidifies that the Pirates are, finally, an organization that takes winning seriously.

OFFICIAL: We have signed INF Konnor Griffin to a nine-year contract extension that runs through the 2034 season. pic.twitter.com/eipHszMm6s — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 8, 2026

Pirates Keep Adding

The Pirates have continued to add over the past year, and the effort is paying off.

It started with the extension of manager Don Kelly last September. With the hometown manager locked in, the commitment to winning kicked off its latest chapter.

Since then, the Pirates have added hitters like Brandon Lowe and Ryan O’Hearn who have been excellent offensive additions so far. Players like Nick Yorke have taken the next step and are contributing to the MLB squad. Bullpen addition Gregory Soto looks like a rock-solid set up man.

Now, the Pirates have their potential future MVP under contract for the next decade. Pirates chairman Bob Nutting affirmed the team’s ambition of building towards a World Series with Griffin at the center of it all after the team announced the extension.

“Signing Konnor is a meaningful commitment to this team, this city and our fans. It reflects our belief in Konnor, in this season’s club and in the future of our organization,” he said. “Konnor represents everything we value in a player – exceptional talent, strong character, a team-first mentality and a maturity that stood out to all of us from the beginning. He is the right person, from the right family. This is another important step in the work we have been doing to build a winning team, for this year and going forward.”

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dress for the Job You Want, Not the Job You Have

The entirety of general manager Ben Cherington’s tenure with the Pirates has been mostly posturing. He’s said the same things that previous management did, espousing a desire to win and do what’s best for the franchise. It was all coded speak for not taking winning seriously.

That’s changed over the past two seasons. And this move to lock Griffin in for the long-term is the next step in the right direction.

Is Griffin a $140 million player right now? The answer is, he’s not right now, but he will be a player worth double by the time he is 28 and this deal expires.

In the meantime, the Pirates are dressing for the job they want - contenders. They have their suit on for the job interview, and they are trying to convince the MLB that they are ready for that promotion.

How High Can Griffin Reach With Pirates?

This deal has the potential to become a bargain in the near future. Griffin has already shown some impressive pop with the bat and made a few impressive plays in the field.

If he continues rising like he has, it won’t take long for him to reach the potential everyone projects for Griffin. Once that happens, he will be an under paid player again. Hopefully, the Pirates are contending at a legitimate level when that occurs. In the meantime, it’s clear the organization is finally serious about trying to get there.

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