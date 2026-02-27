Pirates Front Office Under Pressure in 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates look like they'll finally break through this season, make the playoffs and get back to winning ways, but that's no guarantee with how topsy-turvy things can occur.

The Pirates front office, led by general manager Ben Cherington and team president Travis Williams, both head into their seventh season in charge and yet to see serious success.

It's likely why the Pirates ended up one of the teams/front offices/managers in the "Feeling the Heat" category in the spring preview survey from The Athletic , with Jayson Stark talking with 36 executives, former executives, managers, coaches and scouts about who's under the most pressure.

The Pirates have made the moves that signal they want to compete, but if they fail, it's likely there could be some serious personnel changes.

Why the Pirates Front Office Is Under Pressure

The Pirates haven't had success under Cherington, with a 365-505 record, a .420 winning percentage. Only the Washington Nationals, 354-416 (.407) and the Colorado Rockies, 331-538 (.381) have had worse records than them during the past six seasons.

This includes the worst record in baseball in 2020 at 19-41 overall, a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, back-to-back 100-loss seasons in 2021 and 2022, collapses after a great start in 2023 and being in National League Wild Card contention after the trade deadline in 2024, where they went 8-19 in August.

Pittsburgh also finished 71-91 in 2025, last in the NL Central Division and the fifth worst record in baseball.

The Pirates also started the season 12-26 and Cherington fired manager Derek Shelton, who he hired as manager after taking over late in 2019.

Pirates fans voiced their displeasure throughout 2025 towards ownership, the front office and management.

Williams himself came under fire for the team's handling of the Bucco Bricks , the commemorative pavers outside PNC Park, which ended up in a recycling plant without prior knowledge to the owners.

Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams (left) and Roberto Clemente Jr. (right) son of former Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente (not pictured) talk on the field before the game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There was also the incident of a Roberto Clemente symbol on the right field wall, also named the Roberto Clemente Wall, which a Surfside advertisement covered up, before the Pirates went back and put it up and moved the advertisement elsewhere.

How the Pirates Front Office Is Combating This Pressure

The Pirates have made a number of important moves this offseason, which should make them a much stronger team in 2026.

Pittsburgh made two big trades early on, landing power-hitting outfield prospect Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox and then adding three players from the Tampa Bay Rays in second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

The Pirates then signed free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, who should feature in right field this season.

O'Hearn marked the first multi-year free agent signing for the Pirates since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016 and the first position player multi-year free agent signing for more than one year since John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

The Pirates most recently added designated hitter Marcell Ozuna on a one-year, $12 million deal with a $16 million option for 2027.

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) prepares to take batting practice before the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Ozuna, Lowe and O'Hearn will provide crucial power to a team that hit just 117 home runs last season and García should get his opportunity too.

The Pirates return a fantastic starting rotation with the likes of Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, plus a top-bullpen including Dennis Santana, free agent signing Gregory Soto, Justin Lawrence, Carmen Mlodzinski and Isaac Mattson.

If Pittsburgh can combine its improved hitting and top-notch pitching staff, they have a chance to end its decade-long postseason absence.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!