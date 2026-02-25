Pirates Still Have One Trade to Make Before Opening Day

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a busy offseason, but should still make another move before they officially start playing games.

The Pirates have had trade interest in Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, someone that provides power and postseason experience.

Pittsburgh made moves this winter on addressing their lineup and have done so via trade and free agency, but if they want to end their decade-long playoff drought, more top bats are necessary.

Paredes would give the Pirates exactly that and more, but he won't come at a cheap price.

Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Pirates

The Pirates have looked at a number of free agent third basemen this offseason, but have missed out on securing their services.

The likes of Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto , Jorge Polanco, Willi Castro and Yoán Moncada signed elsewhere and so too did Eugenio Suárez , who signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million contract.

Pittsburgh has few third base options remaining in free agency and the trade market is likely where they'll find an addition there.

Paredes is a right-handed power bat, hitting 100 home runs over the past four seasons, and at least 19 in all of those campaigns.

Season Home Runs 2022 20 2023 31 2024 19 2025 20

He also hit three home runs at PNC Park last season, all three over the left field wall, which is normally tough for right-handed hitters.

Jun 5, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates have added power options in the likes of Brandon Lowe from the Rays, who led all second basemen in the major leagues with 31 home runs in 2025, plus free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn , who has averaged around 15+ home runs and an .800 OPS the past three seasons.

Pittsburgh also signed free agent Marcell Ozuna , who is one of just four NL hitters that have at least 20 home runs in each of the last four campaigns and has hit at least 20 home runs in every season, except for one, that he's played 100 games.

Paredes may struggle somewhat as a fielder, -4 defensive runs saved in 2025, but the Pirates would love adding his power too, as they hit the least home runs of any team last season at just 117.

He will make $9.35 million in 2026, which marks his final year of team control before he becomes a free agent.

The Pirates have playoff aspirations and Paredes has experience in the postseason, with two different years doing so with the Rays in 2022 and 2023.

Adding a two-time All-Star, both nods coming in the past two seasons, would give the Pirates a top player and help them end that postseason drought.

Could the Pirates Pull Off This Trade?

The Pirates have already traded with the Astros this year, as they landed Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays, but also sent right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to Houston, who then sent two prospects to Tampa Bay in the three-team trade.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington and Astros general manager Dana Brown have that relationship, so that already existing relationship helps in that regard.

The Pirates are in a difficult position this offseason, where they have already traded Burrows and also fellow right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Red Sox, meaning they don't have much starting pitching left to trade.

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mike Burrows (53) delivers a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Houston is another team eyeing a spot in the playoffs and will want major league-ready talent for this season that can contribute to the team.

The Pirates would likely look to move prospects, but the Astros might not be interested in their farm system, which is one of the best in baseball.

Houston may have interest in some of the other MLB players the Pirates have, especially as they try not coming close to the luxury tax for the next trade deadline.

The Pirates reportedly offered catcher Joey Bart in a deal for Paredes, but they would likely have to offer a top pitching prospect, which they are unlikely to do at this point in the winter.

It's also likely the Pirates are okay with having Jared Triolo as their starting third baseman, even with his lack of consistency from the plate.

A trade like this would help the Pirates massively, but both teams would have to meet at a point that they currently aren't doing so.

A trade like this would help the Pirates massively, but both teams would have to meet at a point that they currently aren't doing so.