Pirates Rising Prospect Avoids Serious Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw one of their top prospects leave a recent game with a potential serious injury, but those fears can be put to rest after latest news.

Outfielder prospect Esmerlyn Valdez departed the game vs. the Louisville BAfor Triple-A Indianapolis on April 11 after getting hit by a pitch on the elbow, which he was clearly in pain and received immediate medical attention.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke on the Pirates Insider Show with Jason Mackey on April 12 about Valdez and said that the 22-year old avoided a serious injury, with his x-rays coming back negative.

“Yeah, initial x-rays were negative," Cherington said. "He did get hit pretty good, so I haven’t got an update today as of last night. Looks like he’s escaped anything serious.

“He’s been their best hitter, Indy’s best hitter so far this year probably. Walking more than striking out, getting the production, so certainly want him back in the lineup as fast as possible. So far, it looks like he’ll be okay.”

Why the Pirates Want Valdez Back ASAP

Valdez has been great for Indianapolis in 2026, slashing .256/.458/.512 for an OPS of .970 in 14 games, with 11 hits in 43 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, six RBI and 15 walks to 11 strikeouts.

He ranks second in the International League lead in walks and his three home runs lead Indianapolis, with two of them coming in back-to-back games on April 8-9 vs. Louisville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His walk rate is impressive, especially after 56 walks to 130 strikeouts in 2025 and 59 walks to 133 strikeouts in 2024.

Valdez was one of the breakout stars for the Pirates in 2025, starring for High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona. He slashed .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBI and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts.

His 26 home runs led all Pirates minor leaguers and earned him a spot in the Futures Game , alongside current Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin.

Valdez kept up his great play in the Arizona Fall League, slashing .368/.513/.842 for an OPS of 1.355 in 19 games, with 19 runs scored, 21 hits, three doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBI and 19 walks to 12 strikeouts, which earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors .

That walk rate from his time in the AFL has continued into 2026, something Cherington noted and will keep monitoring going forward.

Valdez is a right-handed power bat that can play in the corner outfield spots, first base or just serve as designated hitter.

The Pirates placed him on the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason, but if he keeps up his great play, he could very well earn himself an MLB debut in 2026.

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