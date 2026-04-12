Pirates Rising Star Prospect Could Miss Time After Hit By Pitch

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a great batch of prospects that are readying to try and make the major league roster, but one may have his journey impeded in that goal.

Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez took a ball to the elbow on a hit by pitch while playing for Triple-A Indianapolis in their most recent game, which required him to leave the game after receiving medical attention.

Esmerlyn Valdez just got hit by a pitch on the hands & was taken out of the game



Something to monitor pic.twitter.com/H2U23djBnn — Christian ✞ (@CWolfPGH) April 12, 2026

Valdez suffered the HBP in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Louisville right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte threw a silder that came in and hit that elbow. Tyler Callihan came in for Valdez as a pinch-runner and stayed in the game in left field, with Mike Jarvis moving over to right field in place of Valdez.

The Pirates have high hopes for Valdez and this injury is something they hope is minor and not too serious.

Valdez Off to Great Start in Triple-A in 2026

The Pirates had Valdez begin his season in Triple-A and he has looked ready for the level, particularly with his bat.

Valdez has slashed .256/.458/.512 for an OPS of .970 in 14 games, with 11 hits in 43 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, six RBI and 15 walks to 11 strikeouts.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He is tied for the International League lead in walks and his three home runs lead Indianapolis, with two of them coming in back-to-back games vs. Louisville from April 8-9.

Valdez has continued his great hitting from his breakout campaign in 2025, where he hit 26 home runs, the most in the Pirates minor leagues, and joined Konnor Griffin as the two Pirates representatives at the Futures Game.

Why the Pirates Have Great Faith in Esmerlyn Valdez

The Pirates added Valdez to the 40-man roster over the offseason, as they protected him from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft and see him as a key part of their future.

Valdez didn't just excel with both High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona in 2025, but had his best showing in the Arizona Fall League, where he earned AFL Offensive Player of the Year honors .

He slashed .368/.513/.842 for an OPS of 1.355 in 19 games and led the AFL with nine home runs, 27 RBI and in slugging percentage.

His improvements with his walks, which he has more of than strikeouts, is in contrast to his 56 walks to 130 strikeouts in 2025 in the minors and is a big part of him earning a spot at the major league level.

What the Pirates will want to see most from Valdez is his power and can that translate to the next stage, and become that right-handed power bat for years to come.

Valdez has high ambitions for himself in 2026, including playing at PNC Park, but he'll need to get back healthy first and maintain great hitting in Indianapolis for a sustained period of time.

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