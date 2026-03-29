Pirates Introduce Lineup With Oneil Cruz and Jake Mangum

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their final game of the first series of the season with a third different outfield group.

The Pirates will have Oneil Cruz back in center field and leading off, while Jake Mangum moves over to left field and will bat ninth in their series finale vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Cruz did not start in the previous contest after starting in center field on Opening Day, with Mangum taking his spot there.

He made two crucial mistakes in center field in his first start, which brought in four runs in the first inning of the 11-7 loss and contributed to right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes leaving his start before the end of the first inning.

Pirates manager Don Kelly stressed pregame before their last game that the decision was based on left-handed pitching, as they faced Mets southpaw David Peterson, as there were other lineup changes based on that as well, but that Cruz needs to perform better and live up to expectations too.

"Coming off the game Thursday, Oneil knows he has to get better, continue to work, continue to do the things that he needs to do to help this team win," Kelly said. "Today was planned and had a good conversation with him, that he knows there's work to be done."

Mangum would end up having a solid game for the Pirates, finishing with two hits in five at-bats and making a nice catch in center field in the bottom of the sixth inning. He had a single in the top of the third inning and a double in the top of the ninth inning as well.

What the Rest of the Pirates Lineup Looks Like

The Pirates take on Mets star right-handed pitching prospect Nolan McLean, which changes their lineup back to more so how they looked opening day.

Player Position Batting Side Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Designated Hitter Switch Ryan O'Hearn Right Field Left Jared Triolo Shortstop Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Henry Davis Catcher Right Jake Mangum Left Field Switch

The biggest change is Bryan Reynolds moving to designated hitter in place of Marcell Ozuna, as Mangum takes his spot in left field. He stays third in the batting order.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (10) high fives teammates after the victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Ryan O'Hearn moves back to right field from first base and down two spots in the batting order to fourth from second. Nick Yorke, who played right field the past game, heads to the bench.

Spencer Horwitz returns at first base and hits sixth in the lineup and Henry Davis comes back in at catcher and will hit eight.

Davis will catch for right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, who makes his first start of the season and returns to the Pirates rotation after a rough stint in 2025.

The rest of the Pirates infield remains the same, with second baseman Brandon Lowe hitting second again, instead of sixth, Jared Triolo hitting fifth, instead of leadoff, and third baseman Nick Gonzales hitting seventh, instead of fifth.

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