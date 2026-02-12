Pirates' Paul Skenes Gives Thoughts on Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is currently the best in baseball, but another in the franchise could soon join him amongst the top players in the sport.

Konnor Griffin is the top prospect in baseball and currently with the Pirates at Major League Camp at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. for Spring Training, getting ready for the season along with Skenes.

Skenes spoke on the first day of all pitchers and catchers reporting for the Pirates on Feb. 11 and praised Griffin for his maturity and the talent he'll bring to Pittsburgh in 2026.

"Yeah I think it’s funny that everything I see of him has to clarify that he’s 19 years old, cause you wouldn’t think that," Skenes said, per SportsNet Pittsburgh. "Super mature, super professional in how he goes about his business. Talking to him, it doesn’t say 19-year old when you interact with him.

"It’s gonna be fine. I’m excited to see his development and excited to have him help us win a lot of games in Pittsburgh this year."

Why Skenes is Confident in Griffin

Skenes joined the Pirates as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU, signing a record $9.2 million bonus.

He quickly moved through the minors and was in the starting rotation on May 15 the following season, where he would win National League Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Griffin wasn't quite as heralded as Skenes heading into the professional level, as the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.

He quickly moved through the minor leagues, became the best prospect in baseball by July and could make the Pirates Opening Day roster as their starting shortstop, all before 20 years old.

Skenes is confident Griffin is ready for everything this season and that as long as he keeps his focus that he had at previous levels, he'll succeed in the major leagues.

"Yeah I mean he’s built for it," Skenes said. I haven’t talked to him a ton. I’m sure everybody’s trying to get a piece of him right now. That conversation will probably happen at some point. He just needs to be himself and play the game. It’s no different than what he did last year or when he was in high school or anything. It’s just baseball and he’s a pro, so he’ll be fine."

Konnor Griffin Has Breakout Campaign in 2025

Griffin quickly moved up in the Pirates' minor league system. He started out with Single-A Bradenton after a strong showing in Spring Training, moved to High-A Greensboro on June 10, then finished off with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .333 .415 .527 .942

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 161 23 21 94 50/122

He led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

He was the first teenager since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.

Griffin also played in the Futures Game during All-Star week, honoring the best prospects in baseball. Altoona teammate Esmerlyn Valdez joined him there as well, as the duo represented the Pirates for the National League.

He won honors like Baseball America handing him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.

The Pirates also honored Griffin with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year , given to the best player in their minor leagues, and the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year , given to the best defensive player in the minor leagues.

