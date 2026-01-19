Pirates' Konnor Griffin Celebrates Major Life Milestone

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin is still early in his career, but he's already made one of the biggest decisions in his life.

Griffin married his high school sweetheart and fiancée Dendy Hogan this past weekend, with both families and friends attending the rehearsal dinner on Jan. 16 and the wedding itself on Jan. 17.

Pittsburgh Pirates star shortstop prospect Konnor Griffin gets married to his wife, Dendy Griffin (Neé Hogan) on Jan. 17, 2026 | Konnor Griffin on Instagram

The couple started dating back in 2020, when Griffin was just 14 years old, and announced their engagement on Oct. 11, 2025, waiting three months before officially getting married.

Griffin and Hogan (now also Griffin) have now officially made their first big step in life and will go forward now as husband and wife.

The wedding wasn't only just a special moment for the ceremony, as the couple shared a first dance and also got to enjoy a sensational fireworks display on the back of a beautiful, white convertible with the top down.

Pittsburgh Pirates Star Shortstop Prospect Konnor Griffin and Wife Dendy Griffin (Neé Hogan) kiss at their Wedding Ceremony, with Fireworks in the Background | Kim Griffin on Instagram

The couple celebrated the wedding with trucker hats, with "The Griffins" on it, with Dendy wearing it in pink and Konnor in white.

The Griffins also had a nice setup of "Griffin Field" showing the moments of their relationship in and around Konnor's career so far.

Griffin Field, showing the moments between Pittsburgh Pirates Star Prospect Konnor Griffin and wife Dendy Griffin (Neé Hogan) at the ball park. | Dendy Griffin on Instagram

Konnor Griffin Has Breakout Campaign in 2025

The Pirates took Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss., but no one would've expected he'd have the season like he did in 2025.

Griffin quickly moved up in the Pirates minor league system. He started out with Single-A Bradenton after a strong showing in Spring Training, moved to High-A Greensboro on June 10, then finished off with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18.

He slashed .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games this season, with 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBI, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

The 19-year old led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

He was the first teenager since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.

Griffin also played in the Futures Game during All-Star week, honoring the best prospects in baseball. Altoona teammate Esmerlyn Valdez joined him there as well, as the duo represented the Pirates for the National League.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Accolades Pile on for Griffin

Griffin's great play earned him many awards and accolades, including earning the title of top prospect in baseball, with Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and The Athletic giving him the coveted spot.

He also won honors like Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.

The Pirates also honored Griffin with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year , given to the best player in their minor leagues, and the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year , given to the best defensive player in the minor leagues.

Griffin ended his season by earning an MiLB Gold Glove Award, which bodes well for the Pirates, who reportedly see him as their starting shortstop for 2026 Opening Day .

