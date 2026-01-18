Pirates Not Likely Trading for Phillies Third Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates, even with their many additions this offseason, could still use another corner infielder for 2026.

The Pirates moved on from Ke'Bryan Hayes at the trade deadline, sending him and the $30 million remaining on his contract to their divisional rival in the Cincinnati Reds.

Pittsburgh has reinvested some of his salary back into their lineup, with the additions of free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn , a slugger who will feature at first base, designated hitter and the corner outfield spots, plus second baseman Brandon Lowe , who hit 31 home runs in 2025.

The Pirates have their right side of the infield complete, but one potential third baseman option for them is likely off the market after a recent big free agent signing decision.

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm Off Trade Market

Top free agent Bo Bichette , a big target for the Philadelphia Phillies, went to their divisional rival in the New York Mets for three years, $126 million on Jan. 16.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Phillies had reportedly offered Bichette more money and a longer deal, at seven years, $200 million, but he took the shorter, but more lucrative deal with the Mets.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported that the Phillies were willing to move players and do what they could for the star infielder, but after missing out on him, they won't make a serious infielder addition this winter.

This also means that the Phillies trading third baseman Alec Bohm is unlikely after not landing Bichette.

Why Alec Bohm Made Sense for the Pirates

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke on wanting to add a corner infielder before the beginning of the season and Bohm would fill that role.

Bohm has served as the starting third baseman for the Phillies for the past six seasons, since the start of the decade.

Oct 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He has also served as a consistent hitter since his debut, slashing .279/.328/.415 for an OPS of .743 in 719 games, with 338 runs scored, 753 hits, 143 doubles, eight doubles, 70 home runs, 395 RBI and 189 walks to 519 strikeouts.

Season (Games) Batting Average On-Base % Slugging % OPS 2020 (44) .338 .400 .481 .881 2021 (115) .247 .305 .342 .647 2022 (152) .280 .315 .398 .713 2023 (145) .274 .327 .437 .765 2024 (143) .280 .332 .448 .779 2025 (120) .287 .331 .409 .741

Bohm would've led the Pirates in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS last season, greatly improving their lineup if he joined.

He earned his sole All-Star nod in 2024 and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year Award voting, back in 2020.

He also has experience in the postseason, featuring in 38 games the past four seasons in the playoffs, with 30 of them coming in 2022, when the Phillies made the World Series, and 2023, when the Phillies made the NLCS.

Bohm also avoided arbitration with the Phillies, signing for $10.2 million, which the Pirates might have considered taking on for a small trade package.

The Pirates only have one third baseman on the 26-man roster in Jared Triolo , who has excelled defensively in his career and had a strong ending to the 2025 season.

Having Bohm and Triolo on the roster would've given the Pirates more infield options, as Triolo can feature at shortstop as well.

Who the Pirates Might Add At Third Base

The Pirates have had links with free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez , showing interest in the power bat.

Suárez, who hit 49 home runs in 2025, would improve a Pirates lineup that amassed a total of 117 home runs last season, the lowest-mark in baseball.

The contract Suárez will command is something that the Pirates might not want to give, as a multi-year, $60-80 million contract for the 34-year old slugger ahead of an impending lockout does pose a risk.

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh could look at the trade market for an addition at corner infield, but teams, especially those looking to compete in 2026, generally don't want prospects.

The Pirates may have to get more creative with their trades, perhaps going after Brent Baty or Mark Vientos of the Mets, especially after they got Bichette.

