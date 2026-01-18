Pirates Youngster Named Best Corner Outfielder Prospect

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some of the better prospects in baseball, including one of the top outfielders for the future of the sport.

Edward Florentino had a breakout season in 2025 at just 18 years old and also his first professional season in the United States.

Florentino not only caught the attention of Pirates' fans, but shot up rankings and found himself as a top 100 prospect by the end of the campaign.

He now heads into the 2026 season with high hopes for his own performances, but also confidence from national media that he can develop into one of the best at his position.

Edward Florentino Named Top Corner Outfield Prospect

Baseball America released their top corner outfield prospect for 2026 and placed Florentino at the very top.

They gave Florentino the highest ranking of any corner outfielder at "65", which puts him in the "plus" (60) to "plus-plus" range.

Florentino also got "60" grades for his hitting and power, "55" for his arm strength, "45" for his fielding and "40" for his running.

Baseball America also named him a "high" risk, likely due to the fact that he's only played in two professional seasons in the Pirates minor league system.

Why Florentino is a Top Talent

Florentino showed in his first full season in the United States at just 18 years old that he has what is needed to excel at the major league level.

He can hit for contact, drive the ball for power, use his legs for extending hits into extra bases and has a penchant for stealing bases too, making the "40" grade surprising from Baseball America.

Florentino has also kept his strikeout rate down and is a solid fielder too, meaning he can provide the Pirates with great defense in the outfield.

His 2025 season saw Florentino put up great numbers, between the Florida Complex Level at Rookie Ball and Single-A Bradenton.

Batting Average On-Base % Slugging % OPS .290 .400 .548 .948

Hits Doubles HR RBI BB/K SB 84 23 16 59 49/78 35

He slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games in the FCL, with 33 hits in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBI, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.

Florentino continued that great play with Bradenton, slashing .262/.380/.503 for an OPS of .883, with 51 hits in 195 at-bats, 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 29 stolen bases on 34 attempts and 33 walks to 56 strikeouts.

He earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July as he slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBI, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.

His eight home runs and 23 RBI ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the FSL and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.

Florentino should get a shot early on with High-A Greensboro and if he does well, end up with Double-A Altoona.

