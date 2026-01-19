Pirates Full Ryan O'Hearn Contract Details Revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a surprising signing in free agent Ryan O'Hearn, which was a change from how they normally do business.

O'Hearn joined the Pirates officially on a two-year deal on Jan. 8, more than two weeks after the original report of him signing came out, as both Christmas and New Year's, plus the birth of his first child pushed things back.

That two-year deal marks the first multi-year free agent signing for the Pirates since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016. It was also the first multi-year position player free agent signing for the Pirates since outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015.

O'Hearn joined the Pirates on a substantial fee and is one of the best paid players on the Pirates heading into 2026.

Ryan O'Hearn's Pirates Contract Details Revealed

Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed O'Hearn's financial details with the Pirates for his two-year deal on Twitter .

The original report of O'Hearn making $29 million for this two-year deal is correct, but Heyman noted that he'll make $14 million in 2026 and then $15 million in 2027.

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) gestures after hitting a double during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

His $14.5 million AAV is the highest for any free agent signing in Pirates history and second highest for any contract signed in Pirates history, just behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller , who has a $15.4 million AAV for his five-year, $77 million contract extension he signed on Feb. 22, 2024.

O'Hearn will also have the opportunity for an extra $1 million in incentives via plate appearances , with Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette previously reporting that and Heyman confirming it.

He will earn $100,000 if he hits 450 plate appearances and 475 plate appearances, then both $150,000 for 500 plate appearances and 525 plate appearances.

O'Hearn also has a chance to make more money with awards and honors he can earn over the next two seasons.

He would earn $250,000 for winning the National League MVP, $150,000 for coming second in the voting and then $100,000 if he finished in third.

O'Hearn can also earn an extra $75,000 if he wins a Silver Slugger Award, an extra $50,000 for an All-Star appearance and an extra $25,000 for a Gold Glove Award.

He also has postseason incentives, with an extra $50,000 for winning World Series MVP and $25,000 each for NLCS MVP and NLDS MVP.

Will O'Hearn Achieve These Incentives?

O'Hearn hasn't always reached these marks in his career, but there is a big correlation between games played and him having a lot more plate appearances.

Season Plate Appearances Games 2018 170 44 2019 370 105 2020 132 42 2021 254 84 2022 145 67 2023 368 112 2024 494 142 2025 544 144

He played 142 games in 2024 and had 494 appearances, which would've earned him $200,000 in contract incentives, and played 144 games in 2025 with 544 appearances, which would've earned him the full $500,000 in contract incentives.

O'Hearn will most likely get up to this number as long as he plays in more than 140 games, which if he has good health, should occur with the Pirates finding numerous opportunities to feature in their lineup in 2026.

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a grand slam during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The recent three seasons for O'Hearn give confidence that he should make the extra $1 million over the next two years as well when it comes to the plate appearances

O'Hearn landed with the Baltimore Orioles for the 2023 season and immediately became a more efficient hitter, with a .289 batting average in 2023, a .264 batting average in 2024 and a .284 batting average in 2025.

He also has hit 14 or more home runs and around 60 RBI per season, plus at least 100 hits each year as well.

O'Hearn won't just play a big number of games because he's a free agent signing, he'll have to show why he deserves a spot in the lineup.

The Pirates signing him and his recent production should make it a high likelihood he reaches those goals the next two seasons.

He did make his first All-Star game in 2025, so that should be something he could do again in 2026.

O'Hearn did show good defense at first base last season, but he'll have to play their near full-time to get a chance at a Gold Glove Award . Spencer Horwitz was the Pirates starting first baseman in 2025 and he'll get a chance to do this upcoming season as well.

A Silver Slugger Award isn't too far-fetched, especially if O'Hearn has a great season, which the last three yeares have shown that.

O'Hearn could also get those extra postseason incentives, as his hitting, the improvement of the rest of the lineup and the continued success of the pitching staff would end a decade-long playoff drought for Pittsburgh.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!