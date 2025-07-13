Pirates Get Promising Konnor Griffin Update
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates avoided a serious injury problem with their young star prospect Konnor Griffin.
Griffin played for the National League at the All-Star Futures Game, which featured the best prospects in baseball at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 12.
He faced off against American League right-handed pitcher Alimber Santa, who threw a 97.4 mph sinker right off his hands. Griffin grimaced, dropped the bat and immediately left the game.
Griffin said afterwards that he had X-rays and that nothing was wrong with his wrist and that he'll take some rest before getting back to it.
"Yeah, I mean, it was scary, but the guy's competing, trying to go inside and get the strike, might've just let loose on him, but glad I'm good and can take a few days off and get back rolling to Greensboro," Griffine said.
Griffin also started at shortstop for the NL and batted second in the lineup, thanks to his great play in 2025.
He grounded out in the bottom of the first inning, but would reach first base on a single in the bottom of the third inning. He tried stealing second base and got there early, but his left hand came off the bag and he got tagged out.
Griffin had a lot of his family at the game, with many of them residing in Georgia, and had a great time playing amongst the best up-and-comers in baseball, despite the injury scare.
"Yeah it was a great experience," Griffin said on playing in the Futures Game. "First at-bat I was facing a lefty, thinking I could get a fastball and he threw a changeup, so a little early and hit it to third. I tried to beat it out, tried to make it close.
"The second [at-bat], took a fastball up. Thought it was kind of borderline, but it was a strike and then he went with another heater. Kind of mishit it a little bit, but we'll take the infield single, we'll take the knot.
"So it was a fun game. I tried to steal a bag. I was there, but kind of slid right past the bag. Just bad luck there, but no, I'm just playing hard, having fun and that was a lot of fun."
Griffin has starred with High-A Greensboro since his promotion on June 10, slashing .302/.409/.490 for an OPS of .899 in 25 games, with 29 hits in 96 at-bats, six doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, 14 walks to 23 strikeouts and 15 stolen bases on 20 attempts.
Baseball America recently made Griffin their No. 2 overall prospect, and MLB Pipeline placed him at No. 13.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates