Pirates’ Konnor Griffin Leaves Futures Game After Injury
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin departed the Futures Game after suffering an injury.
Griffin, playing for the National League, faced off against American League right-handed pitcher Alimber Santa in the bottom of the fourth inning, who threw a 97.4 mph sinker right on his hands, causing Griffin pain and forcing him out of the game.
The Futures Game pits the best prospects in baseball against each other during All-Star Week, with Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, hosting the event on July 12.
Griffin was one of two Pirates prospects that made the game, along with outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who dominated at High-A Greensboro, before earning his promotion to Double-A Altoona on July 1.
He started at shortstop for the NL and batted second in the lineup, earning a great honor for his fantastic play in 2025.
Griffin grounded out in the bottom of the first inning, but would reach first base on a single in the bottom of the third inning. He tried stealing second base and got there early,but his left hand came off the bag and he got tagged out.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin starred with Single-A Bradenton this season, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked among the best hitters in the Florida State League in early June, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
The Pirates promoted Griffin to Greensboro on June 10, and he has performed incredibly well so far in his first month with the team.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played in at High-A, showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Griffin earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
He has slashed .302/.409/.490 for an OPS of .899 in 25 games at Greensboro, with 29 hits in 96 at-bats, six doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, 14 walks to 23 strikeouts and 15 stolen bases on 20 attempts.
Griffin also rose in recent prospect re-rankings, with Baseball America making him their No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline placing him at No. 13.
The Pirates and fans will hope that this isn't a serious injury for Griffin, who represents the future of this franchise.
