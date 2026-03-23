Pirates Lose to Braves in Spring Training Finale

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are close to Opening Day and finally completed their Grapefruit League schedule.

The Pirates lost to the Atlanta Braves, 5-2 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. in the Spring Training finale on March 23, ending their 30-game slate.

Pittsburgh finished 17-13 overall in the Grapefruit League, but struggled towards the end of the campaign, with seven losses in the final nine games, after starting 15-6 overall. They finish fourth in the standings and were originally in competition for the Grapefruit League Title.

The Pirates did have their first season above .500 in Spring Training since 2017, when they finished 19-12 overall, making this campaign a rarity in recent years.

How the Pirates Lost to the Braves

Former non-roster invitee and right-handed pitcher Carson Fulmer got the start for the Pirates against the Braves in this one.

Fulmer would throw three innings and gave up two solo home runs, one to first baseman Matt Olson in the first inning and then left fielder Eli White in the second inning, putting the Braves up 2-0.

Right-handed pitcher and fellow non-roster invitee Mike Clevinger took over in the fourth inning for the Pirates, who just reassinged him to minor league camp.

Clevinger gave up a run on a pickoff attempt in the fourth inning and then back-to-back solo home runs to designated hitter Mike Yazstremski and Olson in the top of the sixth inning, putting the Pirates down 5-1.

He finished his day with three runs allowed and made it four straight outings with at multiple earned runs, with 10 earned runs over 12 innings for a 7.50 ERA.

Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco made his last Spring Training appearance and performed well, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings, with just a hit and two walks allowed, plus posting three strikeouts.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Hunter Barco (45) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Barco finishes his Spring Training with a 2.31 ERA over five outings and two starts, plus 11.2 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts to eight walks, a .150 batting average allowed and a 1.20 WHIP.

The Pirates scored a run each in the fifth inning and the eighth inning, with third baseman Nick Gonzales doubling in the fifth inning to score first baseman Spencer Horwitz and then second baseman Nick Yorke doubled in the eighth inning, scoring Eddie Rynders.

Pittsburgh finished with just six hits and two walks in the defeat, with catchers Henry Davis and Omar Alfonzo, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and outfielder Billy Cook adding the four other hits and both Rynders and Horwitz walked.

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