Pirates Make Top Free Agent Signing Official

The Pirates announced that they signed designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to a one-year deal for the 2026 season and then a mutual option for the 2027 season. The salary for Ozuna is $12 million for this year and then $16 million for the mutual option next year.

Ozuna will wear the No. 24 jersey, which former right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo wore before departing in a trade to the Boston Red Sox.

The Pirates also announced that they designated outfielder Jack Suwinski for assignment, making room for Ozuna on the 40-man roster.

He first reportedly signed the deal with the Pirates on Feb. 9, but still needed a physical done, which was why it took a week for the official announcement.

Ozuna Gives Pirates Top Bat

The Pirates needed another bat, but particularly a right-handed hitter, which Ozuna provides the team with following his signature.

Ozuna has had a successful career at the major league-level, as a three-time All-Star (2016-17, 2024), two-time Silver Slugger Award Winner (2017, 2020) and a Gold Glove Award winner in 2017.

Aug 20, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

He has mostly served as a designated the past three seasons with the Atlanta Braves, giving him full-time to focus on his hitting.

Ozuna has shown that he's a mostly durable player and consistent power bat during his career, hitting more than 20 home runs in every season, except one, that he's played at least 100 games in.

Season (Games) Home Runs 2014 (153) 23 2015 (123) 10 2016 (148) 23 2017 (159) 37 2018 (148) 23 2019 (130) 29 2022 (124) 23 2023 (144) 40 2024 (162) 39 2025 (145) 21

His last great season came in 2024, where he slashed .302/.378/.546 for an OPS of .924 in 162 games, with 183 hits, 31 doubles, 39 home runs, 104 RBI and 74 walks to 170 strikeouts. He earned his third All-Star nod and was fourth in National League MVP voting.

Ozuna saw his numbers dip last season, slashing .232/.355/.400 for an OPS of .755 in 145 games, with just 21 home runs and 68 RBI, which does bring some concern to him dropping off in production. at 35 years old.

He did deal with a hip injury that he played throughout the 2025 season, likely hampering his play. His 21 home runs and .755 OPS were also still better than any other Pirates player last year.

Ozuna also ranked fifth in on-base percentage and eighth in OPS amongst all qualified MLB designated hitters this most recent season, while being one of just four NL hitters that have at 20 home runs in each of the last four campaigns.

The Pirates were a terrible hitting team in 2025, posting the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).

Pittsburgh also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBI (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

Where Ozuna Fits in the Lineup

Ozuna will serve as the designated hitter for the Pirates, which franchise legend Andrew McCutchen occupied the past three seasons in his second stint with the team. McCutchen is currently a free agent and a return is unlikely with this move.

The Pirates now have to move some players around, with fellow free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn playing more in the corner outfield spots, particularly right field, plus Bryan Reynolds getting more time in left field as well, where he played before last season.

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a grand slam during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Spencer Horwitz will mostly serve as first base, but can also play second base and serve as designated hitter. Expect center fielder Oneil Cruz , Reynolds, O'Hearn and new second baseman Brandon Lowe to rotate in and out of the designated hitter role.

Jake Mangum , who came along with Lowe in the trade from the Tampa Bay Rays, should also see more time in the outfield because of Ozuna joining on.

A Past with Legal Troubles

There are off-field concerns with Ozuna as well, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery on May 29, 2021, with Sandy Springs Police claimed they witnessed Ozuna grab his wife, Genesis Guzman, and throw her against the wall.

Ozuna completed a diversion program, which had his charges dropped, but the MLB placed him on the Restricted List, where he missed the final 20 games of the 2021 season, plus the postseason, as the Braves won the World Series.

He was also arrested for DUI (driving under the influence) on Aug. 9, 2022 by Norcross police. Ozuna allegedly was driving 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, despite not being charged for speeding, but was charged for not staying in the lane.

Ozuna pleaded no contest to the DUI on May 9, 2023 and paid a $1,000 fine.

The Pirates have signed players who have had domestic violence accusations/charges, including pitchers in Aroldis Chapman , Domingo German and most recently Mike Clevinger as a non-roster invite to Spring Training.

Aug 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Domingo German (0) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

They also kept outfielder Ji Hwan Bae on after his assault charge in May 2018, which led to a 30-game suspension without pay from MLB in April 2019. He stayed with the franchise through to the 2025 season.

