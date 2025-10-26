Pirates Named Top Trade Destination for Angels Slugger
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates desperately need offense heading into 2026, and a trade for this slugger would take a step towards filling that vacancy in the lineup.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell as the 10th most likely star to get traded this offseason and named the Pirates as a team that is interested.
Jo Adell and His Career So Far
Adell starred for Louisville, batting .449 as a senior in 2017, which saw him go 10th overall in the ensuing MLB draft to the Angels.
He spent three seasons in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in the 2020 season, playing 38 of the 60 games in the shortened season due to the COVID-19 season.
Adell then spent sporadic periods with the Angels over the next three seasons, playing 35 games in 2021, 88 games in 2022 and 17 games in 2023.
He finally spent a full first season at the MLB level in 2024, slashing .207/.280/.402 for an OPS of .682 in 130 games, with 84 hits in 405 at-bats, 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 62 RBIs and 35 walks to 126 strikeouts.
Addell had his best season by far in 2025 with the Angels, slashing .236/.293/.485 for an OPS of .778 in 152 games, 124 hits, 18 doubles, one triple, 37 home runs, 98 RBIs and 33 walks to 151 strikeouts.
Those 37 home runs ranked ninth in the MLB this season and were the third-most by any outfielder, with New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto ranking seventh with 43 home runs and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge ranking fourth with 53 home runs.
Why the Pirates Trading for Jo Adell Makes Sense
The Pirates struggled massively at the plate this season, ranking amongst the worst teams in most offensive metrics.
Pittsburgh finished with the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305) in the MLB.
They also finished with the least home runs (117), RBIs (561) and runs scored (583), third least hits (1,244) and the seventh most strikeouts (1,422). They hit 31 home runs less than the next team, the St. Louis Cardinals, who hit 148, and the 43-119 Colorado Rockies had more RBIs and runs scored than them.
Adell brings the Pirates much needed power, hitting close to a third of the entire team's home runs in 2025. He also hit 17 more home runs than the next Pirates player, Oneil Cruz, who had 20 home runs.
He also has two more years of team control that would make it easier for the Pirates to afford him for this season and next, which would allow them to add more offense for their great pitching staff, which had the seventh-lowest ERA in the MLB in 2025.
Jo Adell Would Fill Massive Hole in the Pirates' Roster
Adell isn't the greatest fielder, but he is better off in left field, where the Pirates need an everyday player for next season.
One of their option is re-signing Tommy Pham, who turns 38 years old next season and struggled from the plate for most of the season, but is a finalist for a Gold Glove Award.
Their internal options are lacking in power and hitting prowess and they could go into free agency, but the Pirates haven't signed a free agent to a multi-year deal since John Jaso, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015.
If the Pirates do go for a trade, Adell makes great sense for their lack of an every day left fielder and the need for offense.
