Pirates Give New Injury Update on Jared Jones

PITTSBURGH — Right-handed pitcher Jared Jones could serve as an important part of the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, but he still has a while to go before doing that.

Pirate senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyzk announced that Jones, who is recovering from surgery on his throwing elbow, is still on track for a return around May-June and continuing his pitch progression, according to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports .

Jones had a planned deload week this past week, but is already back to throwing sides and will start another live batting practice this week.

The Pirates placed Jones on the 60-day injured list, which goes into effect on Opening Day, March 26. This gives him a chance to return as early as May 25, which has him around the timeline the Pirates have in place.

Overlook at Jones' Injury

Jones underwent internal brace surgery on May 21, 2025, with Dr. Keith Meister performing the surgery in Dallas.

He chose to undergo surgery after dealing with pain in his elbow in Spring Training and then again after suffering setback when he returned to throwing. He suffered a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain, which causes pain when pitching.

The internal brace surgery that Jones underwent isn't as invasive as Tommy John surgery, which would've kept Jones out the rest of the 2026 season as well, but still requires working on the repairing the ligaments back to the bone, allowing it to heal, then augmenting it, making it stronger.

Mar 7, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during spring training at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He took his first "flat" back on Dec. 9, which is when a pitcher throws from a flat mound, and did his first bullpen session on Jan. 11, both important steps for his recovery.

He also threw a bullpen session on the first day of pitchers and catchers reporting to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. for Spring Training.

Jones originally was on schedule for a return after 10-12 months of recovery, which put him on track for March through May. This recovery will allow him to finally pitch in sim games and then eventually against opposing teams.

He should also get the chance to do a rehab assignment or two, before making his full return to the Pirates later on in 2026.

Strong Rookie Campaign in 2024 Makes Jones an Important Pirates Pitcher

Jones had an excellent Spring Training with the Pirates in 2024, which saw him make the Opening Day roster and serve as a main part of the starting rotation.

He ended his first full season in Pittsburgh with a 6-8 record, 22 starts, 4.14 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched, 39 walks to 132 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP.

Jones posted a sub-3.00 ERA in his first nine starts and had a solid 3.56 ERA through early July, but a right lat strain kept him out for almost two months before returning to the Pirates in late August.

Sep 15, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (37) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He didn't perform as well afterwards, posting a 5.87 ERA in his final six starts and 30.2 innings pitched, allowing at least two earned runs in each start.

Jones will come back to a Pirates starting rotation that has some of the two of the top rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, veteran Mitch Keller and National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes .

Ashcraft and Chandler made their debuts last season and will fight for a spot in the rotation alongside Jones and other pitchers in the franchise.

Jones may start out of the bullpen when he comes back, which the Pirates did with the rookies last season, but regardless, he'll have the time needed to make a full return and join one of the best rotations in all of baseball.

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