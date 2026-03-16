Pirates Offense Falters in Defeat to Twins

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't get much going offensively in their most recent Spring Training contest, resulting in another defeat.

The Pirates suffered a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., marking their second straight defeat and consecutive game with just one run scored.

One good thing for Pittsburgh was catcher Henry Davis singling in the top of the third inning and driving in a run. Davis had just one hit in 19 at-bats in the Grapefruit League prior to this game.

Right fielder Jhostynxon Garcia had no hits in his three at-bats, his second game of the season with at least multiple at-bats and not a hit, which also came against the Twins, but at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 26.

The five other players that got hits in the game included designated hitter Marcell Ozuna , shortstop Nick Gonzales, second baseman Nick Yorke, center fielder Billy Cook and then catcher Shawn Ross in the top of the ninth inning.

Minnesota right-handed starting pitcher Joe Ryan allowed just one run and five hits over four innings with six strikeouts, while the bullpen gave up just one hit over the next five innings.

The Pirates now fall to 15-8 overall and are two games back of the Atlanta Braves, who are at the top of the Grapefruit League standings.

Noah Davis Falters Again for Pirates

The Pirates gave non-roster invitee and right-handed pitcher Noah Davis the start vs. the Twins today and he showed similar struggles he has had in other appearances.

Davis gave up a leadoff walk and then a double in the bottom of the first inning, putting the Pirates down 1-0 early on.

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Noah Davis (56) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He then allowed two singles and eventually a three-run home run to left fielder Luke Keaschall, plus a solo home run to catcher Victor Catarini, all in the bottom of the third inning, giving Minnesota a 5-1 lead.

Davis has given up five home runs in his past three outings, with a three-run home run in his first start in the 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on March 11 and two home runs in his last relief appearance in the 9-2 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on March 6, both on the road.

He finished this outing after four innings with six hits, a walk and five earned runs allowed, bringing his ERA up to 7.90.

The Pirates did get four scoreless innings from their bullpen and just four hits given up total, which included the likes of left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery, plus right-handed pitchers in Isaac Mattson, Michael Darrell-Hicks and Beau Burrows.

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