Pirates' Paul Skenes Plays with Famous Golfer

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, but the offseason gives him a chance to try other sports.

Skenes has spent a good portion of this offseason playing golf, giving him a chance to enjoy his time off before Spring Training, but also train in another sport and stay active.

He has previously spent time with girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, golfing in Pittsburgh last season and attending TGL, which stands for Tomorrow's Golf League, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., watching the hometown Jupiter Links Golf Club take on the New York Golf Club.

Skenes and Dunne also got a chance to meet Tiger Woods there, who owns Jupiter Links Golf Club, where Dunne now owns a home.

Now Skenes has met another top golfer, but he actually got a chance to play with him.

Paul Skenes Meets Bryson DeChambeau

Skenes recently played golf with Bryson DeChambeau, who finished 2025 ranked No. 27 in the world.

DeChambeau has had a stellar career since turning pro in 2016, winning the U.S. Open twice in 2020 and 2024, plus finishing second and tied for second at the 2024 and 2025 editions of the PGA Championship, respectively.

He has nine PGA Tour wins, three wins each on the European Tour and the LIV Tour, plus two wins one win on the Korn Ferry Tour, plus was ranked as high as No. 4 in the world on May 9, 2021.

DeChambeau praised Skenes for his swing and showed him how to hit off the tee better, impressed by Skenes' strength behind his swing.

Remembering Paul Skenes' 2025 Season

Pirates fans can't wait to see Skenes back on the mound, after he won the 2025 National League Cy Young Award , just the third Pirates pitcher to do so.

Sep 24, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Skenes had just a 10-10 record in 32 starts with the Pirates, but a 1.97 ERA over 187.2 innings pitched, 216 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .199 batting average allowed and a 0.95 WHIP, along with a 10.36 K/9, a 2.01 BB/9 and a 5.14 K/BB.

He ranked amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA, tied for the fourth-most strikeouts, the fourth-lowest WHIP, the sixth-lowest batting average and the 10th-most innings pitched, plus the fifth best K/BB, seventh best K/9 and ninth best BB/9.

Skenes also ranked highly in the NL, with the lowest WHIP, the fourth-lowest batting average, tied for the second-most strikeouts and the fourth-most innings pitched, as well as the second-best K/BB and both the fifth-best K/9 and BB/9.

This resulted in him breaking records and setting new marks for both the Pirates and MLB.

His play made him the starting pitcher for the NL in the All-Star Game , becoming the first pitcher to start consecutive All-Star games in the first two seasons in the MLB.

He was the first NL pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts since right-hander Jacob DeGrom did it with the New York Mets in 2018. He was the first MLB pitcher to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since right-hander Justin Verlander did so with the Houston Astros in 2022.

Skenes became the first pitcher in MLB history to finish with 200+ strikeouts and a sub-2.00 ERA and still not have a winning record, since ERA became a stat in 1913.

He was the first qualified pitcher to post a sub-2.00 ERA in a season at 23 years or younger, since right-hander Dwight Gooden did so at age 20 with the Mets in 1985.

Skenes also made Pirates history, with his 216 strikeouts the most for a right-handed pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920). Only Ed Morris, who had 326 strikeouts in 1886 and 298 strikeouts in 1885, the most and second-most in a season in franchise history, has more than him.

His 216 strikeouts ranked seventh-most in a season in franchise history and fifth most in the live-ball era.

Skenes is just one of three Pirates pitchers that led the MLB in ERA, with right-hander John Candelaria last doing so in 1977 and right-hander Cy Blanton doing it first in 1935.

