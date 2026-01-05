Pirates in Tough Position in Middle of Offseason
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some important moves this offseason, as they try and bolster their lineup for 2026.
Pittsburgh landed two important bats in Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays, who led all second baseman with 31 home runs last season, as well as free agent Ryan O'Hearn, who can fit at numerous positions and has had around an .800 OPS as well.
The Pirates have also added important outfield pieces as well, with Jake Mangum coming along in the trade with Lowe, plus top 100 prospect Jhostynxon García arriving in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.
Pittsburgh still needs additions to their lineup and roster overall, which might be tough to come by at this point of the offseason.
Pirates Currently in Difficult Situation This Offseason
Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic wrote about where numerous MLB teams are with their offseason and what they'll need to do or likely do going forward.
They looked at the Pirates and while they noted the additions via trade, they also see their struggles in free agency as a problem for them going forward.
Pittsburgh, if they aren't going to make another big free agent signing, will rely on the trade market, but Rosenthal and Sammon don't see teams wanting prospects for their star players, as they also want to win.
"The Pirates suddenly are in a quandary," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.
"They made two trades to acquire three hitters — second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielders Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon Garcia. Their lack of success in the free-agent market, outside of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, means another trade for offensive help might be necessary. Such a deal will be difficult to pull off."
"With so many clubs trying to win, few are willing to accept prospects in trades. That, however, is the kind of deal the Pirates want to make. As the free-agent market thins, any player they move off their major-league roster will be difficult to replace.
"The Pirates entered the offseason seeking to add one or two regulars plus two to four less proven position players who would add depth. Lowe and O’Hearn will be regulars. Mangum and Garcia represent depth. The Pirates still need more."
What the Pirates Still Need This Offseason
Pittsburgh still needs more bats for their lineup, which ranked the worst in numerous categories.
Stat
Total
MLB Rank
Batting Average
.231
28th
On-Base Percentage
.305
23rd
Slugging Percentage
.350
30th
OPS
.655
30th
Stat
Total
MLB Rank
Hits
1,244
28th
Home Runs
117
30th
RBI
561
30th
Runs Scored
583
30th
Total Bases
1,882
30th
The additions of Lowe and O'Hearn show that they have improved it, but it's not enough if the Pirates want to end their decade-long postseason absence.
Third base is a position where the Pirates could definitely improve, especially on offense, after they decided trading Gold Glove Award winner Ke'Bryan Hayes and his contract was the best decision.
Eugenio Suárez, who hit 49 home runs in 2025, is one player the Pirates have interest in, but as he turns 35 this year, the Pirates might have trepidation towards signing him to a long-term, expesnive deal.
The Pirates missed out on Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto, a power bat with good contact that has played third base for many years. Okamoto instead chose the Toronto Blue Jays and will serve as a utility player there.
Pittsburgh also failed to sign other top free agents, including Kyle Schwarber and Josh Naylor, who they reportedly offered record contracts, plus Pete Alonso, Munetaka Murakami andJorge Polanco.
Outside of top bats, the Pirates will also want to sign a left-handed starting pitcher, plus a closer as well.
The Pirates have wanted to trade right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller in the past, also moving the final $55 million of his extension he signed, but teams reportedly don't see Keller as a top-tier starter worthy of trading their best offense for.
With the way things are trending, the Pirates may not make another big time signing that fans desperately crave and what the team really needs for 2026.
