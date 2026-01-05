Pirates in Tough Position in Middle of Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some important moves this offseason, as they try and bolster their lineup for 2026.

Pittsburgh landed two important bats in Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays, who led all second baseman with 31 home runs last season, as well as free agent Ryan O'Hearn , who can fit at numerous positions and has had around an .800 OPS as well.

The Pirates have also added important outfield pieces as well, with Jake Mangum coming along in the trade with Lowe, plus top 100 prospect Jhostynxon García arriving in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Pittsburgh still needs additions to their lineup and roster overall, which might be tough to come by at this point of the offseason.

Pirates Currently in Difficult Situation This Offseason

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic wrote about where numerous MLB teams are with their offseason and what they'll need to do or likely do going forward.

They looked at the Pirates and while they noted the additions via trade, they also see their struggles in free agency as a problem for them going forward.

Jun 5, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington speaks on the phone in the dugout before the Pirates host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh, if they aren't going to make another big free agent signing, will rely on the trade market, but Rosenthal and Sammon don't see teams wanting prospects for their star players, as they also want to win.

"The Pirates suddenly are in a quandary," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.

"They made two trades to acquire three hitters — second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielders Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon Garcia. Their lack of success in the free-agent market, outside of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, means another trade for offensive help might be necessary. Such a deal will be difficult to pull off."

"With so many clubs trying to win, few are willing to accept prospects in trades. That, however, is the kind of deal the Pirates want to make. As the free-agent market thins, any player they move off their major-league roster will be difficult to replace.

"The Pirates entered the offseason seeking to add one or two regulars plus two to four less proven position players who would add depth. Lowe and O’Hearn will be regulars. Mangum and Garcia represent depth. The Pirates still need more."

What the Pirates Still Need This Offseason

Pittsburgh still needs more bats for their lineup, which ranked the worst in numerous categories.

Stat Total MLB Rank Batting Average .231 28th On-Base Percentage .305 23rd Slugging Percentage .350 30th OPS .655 30th

Stat Total MLB Rank Hits 1,244 28th Home Runs 117 30th RBI 561 30th Runs Scored 583 30th Total Bases 1,882 30th

The additions of Lowe and O'Hearn show that they have improved it, but it's not enough if the Pirates want to end their decade-long postseason absence.

Third base is a position where the Pirates could definitely improve, especially on offense, after they decided trading Gold Glove Award winner Ke'Bryan Hayes and his contract was the best decision.

Eugenio Suárez , who hit 49 home runs in 2025, is one player the Pirates have interest in, but as he turns 35 this year, the Pirates might have trepidation towards signing him to a long-term, expesnive deal.

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a RBI single in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Pirates missed out on Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto, a power bat with good contact that has played third base for many years. Okamoto instead chose the Toronto Blue Jays and will serve as a utility player there.

Pittsburgh also failed to sign other top free agents, including Kyle Schwarber and Josh Naylor, who they reportedly offered record contracts , plus Pete Alonso , Munetaka Murakami and Jorge Polanco .

Outside of top bats, the Pirates will also want to sign a left-handed starting pitcher, plus a closer as well.

The Pirates have wanted to trade right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller in the past, also moving the final $55 million of his extension he signed, but teams reportedly don't see Keller as a top-tier starter worthy of trading their best offense for.

With the way things are trending, the Pirates may not make another big time signing that fans desperately crave and what the team really needs for 2026.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!