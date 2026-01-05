Why Pirates Haven't Officially Signed Ryan O'Hearn Yet

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made one of their biggest free agent signings ever this offseason, as they build a team that can contend for the postseason.

The Pirates reportedly signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal on Dec. 23. The deal includes $1 million in incentives , based on plate appearances each season.

It served as the first free agent multi-year signing for the Pirates since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016. It was also the first position player free agent multi-year signing since outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

While fans and national media have praised the signing, O'Hearn still isn't officially a member of the Pirates.

Why Hasn't O'Hearn Officially Signed with the Pirates Yet?

O'Hearn will most certainly serve as part of the Pirates' lineup throughout 2026, but some people might have concerns that there isn't an official announcement yet.

Free agent signings take time, even if local beat reporters or national writers break news on the signing prior. This is unlike trades, which usually get announced within a few hours after breaking.

The Pirates officially signed left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto on Dec. 15, but news of the signing first broke on Dec. 9.

Delays for the O'Hearn signing likely have to deal with both Christmas and New Year's taking place over the last two weeks since the signing.

O'Hearn and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their first child last week, which also likely played a role in the announcement not taking place yet.

John Perotto of Roundtable Sports reported that the deal is expected to become official this week, after O'Hearn completes his physical.

What the Pirates Get in Ryan O'Hearn

O'Hearn isn't a generational hitter, but his .437 slugging percentage and .803 OPS were both, by far, better than any hitter the Pirates had in 2025.

He is also a versatile player, able to play both corner spots in the outfield, first base and designated hitter.

The Pirates could put O'Hearn in their vacant designated hitter spot for 2026, as the future of Andrew McCutchen with the franchise is unknown.

O'Hearn isn't necessarily the greatest fielder, but his ability to fill in for Bryan Reynolds in right field and give the Pirates some extra depth at left field, a position of great need, and also a backup to Spencer Horwitz at first base, is something the Pirates should consider.

The Pirates need a left fielder for next season, where O'Hearn could play at times, along with recent trade acquisitions in Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon García . It's more likely he'll serve as the designated hitter for the Pirates and play first base at times.

He is also a left-handed batter, like Horwitz, but unlike the Pirates first baseman, O'Hearn can hit left-handed pitchers, slashing .278/.358/.474 for an OPS of .832 in 97 at-bats vs. southpaws last season.

O'Hearn has also performed better since the Kansas City Royals traded him to the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the 2023 season.

Year Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS 2023 .289 .322 .480 .802 2024 .264 .334 .427 .761 2025 .281 .366 .437 .803

Year Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI 2023 100 22 14 60 2024 117 21 15 59 2025 133 21 17 63

The Pirates, who hit the least home runs in baseball last season at 117, could use some solid power from O'Hearn next season.

