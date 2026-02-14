Pirates Prospect Could Be Best in Baseball in 2027

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the best prospect in baseball in 2026 in Konnor Griffin, but could also have the top future talent next season.

Pirates outfielder Edward Florentino showed up on two lists of who could become the top prospect in baseball in 2027, with Baseball America and CBS Sports both naming him for the prestigious honor.

Geoff Pontes of Baseball America loved what he saw from Florentino last season, especially with his ability to elevate the ball and finding the right spot to hit a pitch.

“Florentino’s data across the board is phenomenal, and in some ways might be even better than his outstanding performance, Pontes wrote. He shows excellent bat-to-ball skills, a patient approach and legitimate plus power for his age and level.”

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports ranked Florentino seventh and in the second tier of prospects that could get that title and that fans should watch out for him in 2026.

"Don't sleep on him, though, because he's a promising lefty hitter who batted .262/.380/.503 as a teenager in the Florida State League," Anderson wrote. "All the underlying data is pointing in the right direction too, suggesting that if he progresses as expected he could turn into a middle-of-the-order force."

Why Florentino is a Top Talent

Florentino showed in his first full season in the United States in 2025 at just 18 years old that he has what is needed to excel at the major league level.

He can hit for contact, drive the ball for power, use his legs for extending hits into extra bases and has a penchant for stealing bases too, although, he should develop into more of a power hitter than speedster in the future.

Florentino has also kept his strikeout rate down and is a solid fielder too, meaning he can provide the Pirates with great defense in the outfield. Baseball America currently ranks him as their best corner outfielder and 28th overall.

He put up great numbers last season, between the Florida Complex Level at Rookie Ball and Single-A Bradenton.

Batting Average On-Base % Slugging % OPS .290 .400 .548 .948

Hits Doubles HR RBI BB/K SB 84 23 16 59 49/78 35

He slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games in the FCL, with 33 hits in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBI, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.

Florentino continued that great play with Bradenton, slashing .262/.380/.503 for an OPS of .883, with 51 hits in 195 at-bats, 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 29 stolen bases on 34 attempts and 33 walks to 56 strikeouts.

Tampa Tarpons won 4-1 over the Bradenton Marauders at Bradenton's LECOM Park Wednesday evening June, 29, 2022. On Sunday July 3, 2022, Bradenton Marauders will again host the Tampa Tarpons, starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Independence Day celebration post-game fireworks show. For more information visit milb.com/bradenton/tickets/promotions. Sar Bradenton Marauders 28 | THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

He earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July as he slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBI, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.

His eight home runs and 23 RBI ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the FSL and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.

Florentino should get a shot early on with High-A Greensboro and if he does well, end up with Double-A Altoona.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!