Pirates Linked to Trade for Giants Third Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates could use some extra depth at third base, and there is one new option for them on the trade market.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said on 93.7 The Fan that San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt is a trade option for the Pirates at this point of the offseason.

"One that I've heard that I think makes sense is Casey Schmitt from the Giants...that's one that's kind of been on the periphery," Mackey said.

Mackey said the Pirates are "aggressively talking with other teams", so Schmitt is just one of a few different players they could add before Opening Day.

Will the Pirates Trade for Schmitt?

Schmitt could come as a cheap option for a Pirates team that has already made some big-money moves this winter.

He is in his final year of pre-arbitration, where he'll make a little more than the league minimum, $780,000 in 2026, and then has three years of arbitration before hitting free agency at the end of hte decade.

The Pirates would love a player like Schmitt with years of team control, keeping their payroll down, while benefitting from his defense and hopefully improved hitting.

Aug 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt (10) bats against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Schmitt also is behind All-Star and five-time Gold Glove award-winning third baseman Matt Chapman on the Giants, as he played more games at second base in 2025.

The Pirates would give him a chance to start at third baseman and get far more opportunities at his natural position.

MLB teams generally want players that can contribute now, over prospects, which does hurt the Pirates, who have already traded two starting pitchers this offseason and have a farm system they would rather deal from to add at the position.

The Giants could have interest in one of the Pirates pitchers that isn't quite at the level of their starting rotation and then maybe a reunion with catcher Joey Bart if they need help at that position.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington has already executed two important trades, so he could definitely get another one done.

Why the Pirates Would Want to Trade for Schmitt

The Pirates have looked at different third base options this offseason, especially on the free agent market, but didn't land any of their desired players.

This includes Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto , Jorge Polanco, Willi Castro , Yoán Moncada and most recently Eugenio Suárez , who recently signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million contract.

Jared Triolo , a Gold Glove winner, is the only current player that has major league experience at third base for the Pirates, with Jack Brannigan not even at Triple-A yet and both Enmanuel Valdez and Nick Gonzales have less than a combined 10 games at the position.

Sep 24, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) catches a pop up hit by Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Gavin Lux (not pictured) in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Pirates would like to have Triolo as their utility option and see if he can keep up his hitting performance he showed in the final two months in 2025.

Schmitt has played 225 games for the Giants the past three seasons, where he's had moderate success from the plate.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .228 .283 .384 .667

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 153 34 23 86 44/173

Schmitt is a natural third baseman, earning an MiLB Gold Glove for the 2022 season at the position.

He hasn't had quite the same success at the position since making his debut, with zero defensive runs saved and plus-two outs above average, but has played only about 500 innings at third base and started just 53 games there.

Schmitt could have more success with the Pirates, especially if he gets more time, serving as a solid option for their infield, as like Triolo, he can all four positions.

