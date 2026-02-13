Pirates Pursuing Former Orioles Third Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates could use more depth at third base and there is one free agent option they are targeting.

The Pirates are reportedly targeting free agent third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive , while also looking at infield options.

Rivera has spent the better part of the past five seasons in the major leagues and would give the Pirates another player at the position going through Spring Training and heading into Opening Day.

The Pirates have explored many different options at third base, and this veteran might be the answer for that spot.

Why the Pirates Would Want Emmanuel Rivera

Rivera has played 306 games and started 251 contests at third base, giving the Pirates someone with more experience.

He has been efficient on defense, with plus-four defensive runs saved and plus-three outs above average

The Pirates have little depth at third base, with Jared Triolo as their best option at the position for Opening Day.

Sep 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) turns a double play at second base on a ground ball by Washington Nationals second base Luis García Jr. (not pictured) during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Triolo is a brilliant defensive player, 2024 Gold Glove Award winner, but behind him, the Pirates have just Jack Brannigan, who has never played Triple-A, on the 40-man roster.

Other internal options like Enmanuel Valdez and Nick Gonzales might makes sense for the Pirates, but both players have less than 10 combined games at third base at the major league level.

The Pirates have pursued a number of top free agents at third base, including Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto , Jorge Polanco, Willi Castro , Yoán Moncada and more recently Eugenio Suárez , who signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million contract.

Pittsburgh has also looked at the trade market for a third baseman, including two-time All-Star Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros , and both Brett Baty and Mark Vientos of the New York Mets.

Rivera will likely come quite cheap for a Pirates team that will set their record for highest payroll in franchise history this season, so that makes him a desirable option.

Emmanuel Rivera Background

He has played on four different MLB teams since the start of the 2021 season and in 382 games, where he's had moderate success as a contact hitter.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .245 .305 .360 .665

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 260 46 22 116 85/253

Rivera had three different stints with the Baltimore Orioles in 2025, who also designated him for assignment three different times as well.

He played in just 42 games for the Orioles last season, slashing .250/.291/.283 for an OPS of .575 in 42 games, with four doubles, 13 RBI and six walks to 24 strikeouts.

Sep 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Emmanuel Rivera (26) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Rivera had his most productive season in 2024, playing in 123 games, with 96 for the Miami Marlins and then 27 games with the Orioles, where he slashed .313/.370/.578 for an OPS of .948 and four home runs.

He played in 125 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and 92 games with the Kansas City Royals, who he came up with in the 2021 season.

The Royals took him in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, who he'll represent in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic.

