Pirates' Ben Cherington Addresses Possibility of More Offseason Additions

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have already made some big moves this offseason, but they still have opportunities to make more as Spring Training begins.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke in a zoom press conference on Feb. 10 about potentially adding more to the roster ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Cherington noted that the Pirates front office is still working on seeing where they can add for next season, especially in terms of pitching depth, either right-handed or left-handed, plus the left side of the infield as well.

He also said the Pirates are focused on the team they have right now, especially with some of the players they've already brought on, and that they have confidence in the current roster.

‘We never stop working," Cherington said. "I talked about the focus on the field. I think the players and coaches, certainly that’s where their focus is, belief in the group that’s here.

"We walk up to the third floor at Pirate City and get back in our offices. We can still look at the computers, look at our phones and look out there and keep working to see if we can improve the roster.

"I think from the pitching front it’s not about right or left for me. Again, maybe we will chase some things down and not land anything, if we can add to the pitching depth between now and the season, we will.

"Left side of the infield is an area that we’ve been talking about this offseason. Pursued some things, pursued different shapes of things. Haven’t really landed it, but will continue to look at that as we go through spring training.

"Just stay opportunistic, but also feel very confident that the group we have in uniform here is walking out on the field and they have a lot of confidence in themselves. They’re not looking around waiting for who the next guy is walking in the door. There is pretty good, healthy belief in the group.”

Where the Pirates Might Add Going Forward

The Pirates have looked at third base options throughout the offseason, but still haven't added to the position.

Some of the names they've missed out on include free agents like Eugenio Suárez , who recently signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million contract, as well as Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto , Jorge Polanco, Willi Castro and Yoán Moncada .

The Pirates have gone after some options in the trade market, such as Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos of the New York Mets and Casey Schmitt of the San Francisco Giants.

Sep 7, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

With Jared Triolo as their only serious option at the position, expect the Pirates to keep pursuing help at the hot corner.

The Pirates have shown interest in left-handed pitchers this offseason, adding southpaws to their bullpen in Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto, but have also looked at left-handed starters, like Tyler Anderson, who previously pitched with the team in 2021.

Pittsburgh has a great number of right-handed starters in Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, new free agent signing José Urquidy, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, so there is always a desire to add more to their pitching staff.

Pirates Moves They've Made so Far This Offseason

The Pirates landed power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, which also netted them outfielder Jake Mangum and Montgomery, while sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros on Dec. 19

Pittsburgh also landed a top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García in a five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox, with right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo going the other way on Dec. 4.

Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia runs off the field at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their biggest acquisition, aside from Lowe, was signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, making him their first free agent position player multi-year signing in a decade.

Pittsburgh added another free agent in Marcell Ozuna, a right-handed power bat, on a one-year, $12 million deal with a $16 million mutual option in 2027.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!