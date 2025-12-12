Pirates Release 2026 Promotions Schedule at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into a 2026 season where they've finally announced what special events they'll host and items they'll give away for fans.

Pittsburgh has a great number of events, like dollar dog night, Zambelli fireworks and drones, pup nights that make the games more fun for the fan that wants more than just baseball.

The Pirates also have many special giveaways, like t-shirts, bobbleheads and other special items that fans get if they come early enough.

Sugardale Dollar Dog Game

There isn't anything better than getting a hot dog at a ball game and even better when it's cheaper than usual.

Sugardale Dollar Dog games allow fans to get hotdogs for one dollar throughout the entirety of the contest.

All 10 dollar dog games will take place on a Thursday, with two primetime games and eight others in the afternoon.

Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is also a connoisseur of hot dogs and celebrated his National League Cy Young Award with a few of those as well.

Date Opponent First Pitch April 16 Washington Nationals 12:35 p.m. April 30 St. Louis Cardinals 12:35 p.m. May 14 Colorado Rockies 12:35 p.m. May 28 Chicago Cubs 6:40 p.m. June 11 (Pride Night) Los Angeles Dodgers 6:40 p.m. June 25 Seattle Mariners 12:35 p.m. July 9 Atlanta Braves 12:35 p.m. Sept. 3 San Francisco Giants 12:35 p.m. Sept. 17 Milwaukee Brewers 12:35 p.m. Sept. 24 St. Louis Cardinals 12:35 p.m.

Zambelli Fireworks Night/Drone Show

The Pirates also host Zambelli Fireworks throughout the season, taking place following the contest.

Pittsburgh will have eight weekend games that have Zambelli Fireworks or drone shows, with all taking place on a Friday, except for June 11 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is a Thursday and also Pride Night.

There are also two drone shows against the Minnesota Twins on May 29 and vs. the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 4.

Date Opponent Fireworks or Drones April 17 Tampa Bay Rays Fireworks May 15 Philadelphia Phillies Fireworks May 29 Minnesota Twins Drones June 11 (Pride Night) Los Angeles Dodgers Fireworks July 10 Milwaukee Brewers Fireworks Aug. 7 New York Mets Fireworks Sept. 4 Los Angeles Angels Drones Sept. 18 Kansas City Royals Fireworks

Pup Night at PNC Park

Pup night will once again continue at PNC Park, where fans can bring their dog to a Pirates game

Pirates fans will have 12 games this season where they have Pup night, including three games each in April and September, two games each in May and June and one game each in August and September.

The Pirates will also have two games against the St. Louis Cardinals where they have pup night and each first pitch time is set for 6:40 p.m.

Date Opponent April 7 San Diego Padres April 14 Washington Nationals April 28 St. Louis Cardinals May 12 Colorado Rockies May 26 Chicago Cubs June 9 Los Angeles Dodgers June 23 Seattle Mariners July 7 Atlanta Braves Aug. 18 Detroit Tigers Sept. 1 San Francisco Giants Sept. 15 Milwaukee Brewers Sept. 22 St. Louis Cardinals

Bobblehead Giveaways

The Pirates will have three games where they giveaway bobbleheads to fans that attend.

Pittsburgh saw their two highest-attended games in 2025 with bobblehead giveaways, with a season-high 38,041 fans coming for Yinzerpalooza weekend for the Mac Miller bobblehead on July 18 and 37,713 fans coming for Skenes' first bobblehead, honoring his NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Skenes will have his Cy Young Award bobblehead vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on April 18, with every fan able to get one.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yinzerpalooza bobblehead and the bobblehead giveaway on Clemente Day are both unknown as of now, but those will only inventory for the first 20,000 fans.

Date Bobblehead Opponent First Pitch April 18 Paul Skenes Tampa Bay Rays 4:05 p.m. July 25 TBD (Yinzerpalooza) Chicago Cubs 6:40 p.m. Sept. 15 Clemente Day (TBD) Milwaukee Brewers 6:40 p.m.

T-Shirt Giveaway

The Pirates have seven games where fans will get a unique t-shirt before they enter the stadium.

Some of these themes are annual, like the Hawaiian shirt and Yinzerpalooza, but also some newer additions like the Soccer Night, 2010s night and Negro League Legacy Night.

The first 20,000 fans get a t-shirt for these games, with two still yet announced.

Date T-Shirt Opponent First Pitch May 2 TBD Cincinnati Reds 4:05 p.m. June 13 Hawaiian Shirt Miami Marlins 4:05 p.m. June 27 Soccer Night Cincinnati Reds 4:05 p.m. July 24 Yinzerpalooza Milwaukee Brewers 6:40 p.m. Aug, 8 2010s Night New York Mets 6:40 p.m. Aug. 14 Negro League Legacy Night Boston Red Sox 6:40 p.m. Sept.5 TBD Los Angeles Angels 6:40 p.m.

Kids Giveaways

Young Pirates fans will also get some special giveaways of their own this season at PNC Park.

The Pirates have nine Sunday games where fans 14 years or younger get a special giveaway, like a jersey, puzzle, trading cards or more.

Sep 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A young Pittsburgh Pirates fan watches the game action against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Those fans will also get to run the bases after the game, as per Pirates tradition.

Date Giveaway Opponent May 3 Comic Book Cincinnati Reds May 17 Jersey Philadelphia Phillies May 31 Trading Cards Minnesota Twins June 14 Retro Lunch Box (Buco Luau) Miami Marlins June 28 Eat'n Park Smiley Cookie Cincinnati Reds July 12 Bandana (Country Weekend) Milwaukee Brewers July 26 Daniel Tiger Plush Chicago Cubs Aug. 9 Puzzle New York Mets Sept. 6 Backpack Los Angeles Angels

Opening Day/Random Giveaways/Miller Lite Happy Hour

There are also some other giveaways that fans will get this season, that fall outside of the normal ones they usually give.

Two games will have the Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour, which goes from when gates open to first pitch, 90 minutes.

These also happen on other games as well, but those two games vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 1 and the Cincinnati Reds on June 26,

Pittsburgh will also have two special giveaways, with the tiki mug during Bucco Luau weekend vs. the Miami Marlins on June 12 and a cowboy hat during country weekend vs. the Reds on July 11.

Date Giveaway/Event Opponent First Pitch May 1 Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour Cincinnati Reds 6:40 p.m. June 12 Tiki Mug (Bucco Luau) Miami Marlins 6:40 p.m. June 26 Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour Cincinnati Reds 6:40 p.m. July 11 Cowboy Hat (Country Weekend) Milwaukee Brewers 4:05 p.m.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!