Pirates Release 2026 Promotions Schedule at PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced what fun giveaways and promos they'll have next season.
Dominic Campbell
Jun 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view as the Texas Rangers bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jun 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view as the Texas Rangers bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into a 2026 season where they've finally announced what special events they'll host and items they'll give away for fans.

Pittsburgh has a great number of events, like dollar dog night, Zambelli fireworks and drones, pup nights that make the games more fun for the fan that wants more than just baseball.

The Pirates also have many special giveaways, like t-shirts, bobbleheads and other special items that fans get if they come early enough.

Sugardale Dollar Dog Game

There isn't anything better than getting a hot dog at a ball game and even better when it's cheaper than usual.

Sugardale Dollar Dog games allow fans to get hotdogs for one dollar throughout the entirety of the contest.

All 10 dollar dog games will take place on a Thursday, with two primetime games and eight others in the afternoon.

Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is also a connoisseur of hot dogs and celebrated his National League Cy Young Award with a few of those as well.

Date

Opponent

First Pitch

April 16

Washington Nationals

12:35 p.m.

April 30

St. Louis Cardinals

12:35 p.m.

May 14

Colorado Rockies

12:35 p.m.

May 28

Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

June 11 (Pride Night)

Los Angeles Dodgers

6:40 p.m.

June 25

Seattle Mariners

12:35 p.m.

July 9

Atlanta Braves

12:35 p.m.

Sept. 3

San Francisco Giants

12:35 p.m.

Sept. 17

Milwaukee Brewers

12:35 p.m.

Sept. 24

St. Louis Cardinals

12:35 p.m.

Zambelli Fireworks Night/Drone Show

The Pirates also host Zambelli Fireworks throughout the season, taking place following the contest.

Pittsburgh will have eight weekend games that have Zambelli Fireworks or drone shows, with all taking place on a Friday, except for June 11 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is a Thursday and also Pride Night.

There are also two drone shows against the Minnesota Twins on May 29 and vs. the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 4.

Date

Opponent

Fireworks or Drones

April 17

Tampa Bay Rays

Fireworks

May 15

Philadelphia Phillies

Fireworks

May 29

Minnesota Twins

Drones

June 11 (Pride Night)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Fireworks

July 10

Milwaukee Brewers

Fireworks

Aug. 7

New York Mets

Fireworks

Sept. 4

Los Angeles Angels

Drones

Sept. 18

Kansas City Royals

Fireworks

Pup Night at PNC Park

Pup night will once again continue at PNC Park, where fans can bring their dog to a Pirates game

Pirates fans will have 12 games this season where they have Pup night, including three games each in April and September, two games each in May and June and one game each in August and September.

The Pirates will also have two games against the St. Louis Cardinals where they have pup night and each first pitch time is set for 6:40 p.m.

Date

Opponent

April 7

San Diego Padres

April 14

Washington Nationals

April 28

St. Louis Cardinals

May 12

Colorado Rockies

May 26

Chicago Cubs

June 9

Los Angeles Dodgers

June 23

Seattle Mariners

July 7

Atlanta Braves

Aug. 18

Detroit Tigers

Sept. 1

San Francisco Giants

Sept. 15

Milwaukee Brewers

Sept. 22

St. Louis Cardinals

Bobblehead Giveaways

The Pirates will have three games where they giveaway bobbleheads to fans that attend.

Pittsburgh saw their two highest-attended games in 2025 with bobblehead giveaways, with a season-high 38,041 fans coming for Yinzerpalooza weekend for the Mac Miller bobblehead on July 18 and 37,713 fans coming for Skenes' first bobblehead, honoring his NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Skenes will have his Cy Young Award bobblehead vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on April 18, with every fan able to get one.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes
Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yinzerpalooza bobblehead and the bobblehead giveaway on Clemente Day are both unknown as of now, but those will only inventory for the first 20,000 fans.

Date

Bobblehead

Opponent

First Pitch

April 18

Paul Skenes

Tampa Bay Rays

4:05 p.m.

July 25

TBD (Yinzerpalooza)

Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

Sept. 15

Clemente Day (TBD)

Milwaukee Brewers

6:40 p.m.

T-Shirt Giveaway

The Pirates have seven games where fans will get a unique t-shirt before they enter the stadium.

Some of these themes are annual, like the Hawaiian shirt and Yinzerpalooza, but also some newer additions like the Soccer Night, 2010s night and Negro League Legacy Night.

The first 20,000 fans get a t-shirt for these games, with two still yet announced.

Date

T-Shirt

Opponent

First Pitch

May 2

TBD

Cincinnati Reds

4:05 p.m.

June 13

Hawaiian Shirt

Miami Marlins

4:05 p.m.

June 27

Soccer Night

Cincinnati Reds

4:05 p.m.

July 24

Yinzerpalooza

Milwaukee Brewers

6:40 p.m.

Aug, 8

2010s Night

New York Mets

6:40 p.m.

Aug. 14

Negro League Legacy Night

Boston Red Sox

6:40 p.m.

Sept.5

TBD

Los Angeles Angels

6:40 p.m.

Kids Giveaways

Young Pirates fans will also get some special giveaways of their own this season at PNC Park.

The Pirates have nine Sunday games where fans 14 years or younger get a special giveaway, like a jersey, puzzle, trading cards or more.

Pittsburgh Pirates fan
Sep 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A young Pittsburgh Pirates fan watches the game action against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Those fans will also get to run the bases after the game, as per Pirates tradition.

Date

Giveaway

Opponent

May 3

Comic Book

Cincinnati Reds

May 17

Jersey

Philadelphia Phillies

May 31

Trading Cards

Minnesota Twins

June 14

Retro Lunch Box (Buco Luau)

Miami Marlins

June 28

Eat'n Park Smiley Cookie

Cincinnati Reds

July 12

Bandana (Country Weekend)

Milwaukee Brewers

July 26

Daniel Tiger Plush

Chicago Cubs

Aug. 9

Puzzle

New York Mets

Sept. 6

Backpack

Los Angeles Angels

Opening Day/Random Giveaways/Miller Lite Happy Hour

There are also some other giveaways that fans will get this season, that fall outside of the normal ones they usually give.

Two games will have the Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour, which goes from when gates open to first pitch, 90 minutes.

These also happen on other games as well, but those two games vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 1 and the Cincinnati Reds on June 26,

Pittsburgh will also have two special giveaways, with the tiki mug during Bucco Luau weekend vs. the Miami Marlins on June 12 and a cowboy hat during country weekend vs. the Reds on July 11.

Date

Giveaway/Event

Opponent

First Pitch

May 1

Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour

Cincinnati Reds

6:40 p.m.

June 12

Tiki Mug (Bucco Luau)

Miami Marlins

6:40 p.m.

June 26

Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour

Cincinnati Reds

6:40 p.m.

July 11

Cowboy Hat (Country Weekend)

Milwaukee Brewers

4:05 p.m.

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

