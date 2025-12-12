Pirates Release 2026 Promotions Schedule at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into a 2026 season where they've finally announced what special events they'll host and items they'll give away for fans.
Pittsburgh has a great number of events, like dollar dog night, Zambelli fireworks and drones, pup nights that make the games more fun for the fan that wants more than just baseball.
The Pirates also have many special giveaways, like t-shirts, bobbleheads and other special items that fans get if they come early enough.
Sugardale Dollar Dog Game
There isn't anything better than getting a hot dog at a ball game and even better when it's cheaper than usual.
Sugardale Dollar Dog games allow fans to get hotdogs for one dollar throughout the entirety of the contest.
All 10 dollar dog games will take place on a Thursday, with two primetime games and eight others in the afternoon.
Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is also a connoisseur of hot dogs and celebrated his National League Cy Young Award with a few of those as well.
Date
Opponent
First Pitch
April 16
Washington Nationals
12:35 p.m.
April 30
St. Louis Cardinals
12:35 p.m.
May 14
Colorado Rockies
12:35 p.m.
May 28
Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
June 11 (Pride Night)
Los Angeles Dodgers
6:40 p.m.
June 25
Seattle Mariners
12:35 p.m.
July 9
Atlanta Braves
12:35 p.m.
Sept. 3
San Francisco Giants
12:35 p.m.
Sept. 17
Milwaukee Brewers
12:35 p.m.
Sept. 24
St. Louis Cardinals
12:35 p.m.
Zambelli Fireworks Night/Drone Show
The Pirates also host Zambelli Fireworks throughout the season, taking place following the contest.
Pittsburgh will have eight weekend games that have Zambelli Fireworks or drone shows, with all taking place on a Friday, except for June 11 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is a Thursday and also Pride Night.
There are also two drone shows against the Minnesota Twins on May 29 and vs. the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 4.
Date
Opponent
Fireworks or Drones
April 17
Tampa Bay Rays
Fireworks
May 15
Philadelphia Phillies
Fireworks
May 29
Minnesota Twins
Drones
June 11 (Pride Night)
Los Angeles Dodgers
Fireworks
July 10
Milwaukee Brewers
Fireworks
Aug. 7
New York Mets
Fireworks
Sept. 4
Los Angeles Angels
Drones
Sept. 18
Kansas City Royals
Fireworks
Pup Night at PNC Park
Pup night will once again continue at PNC Park, where fans can bring their dog to a Pirates game
Pirates fans will have 12 games this season where they have Pup night, including three games each in April and September, two games each in May and June and one game each in August and September.
The Pirates will also have two games against the St. Louis Cardinals where they have pup night and each first pitch time is set for 6:40 p.m.
Date
Opponent
April 7
San Diego Padres
April 14
Washington Nationals
April 28
St. Louis Cardinals
May 12
Colorado Rockies
May 26
Chicago Cubs
June 9
Los Angeles Dodgers
June 23
Seattle Mariners
July 7
Atlanta Braves
Aug. 18
Detroit Tigers
Sept. 1
San Francisco Giants
Sept. 15
Milwaukee Brewers
Sept. 22
St. Louis Cardinals
Bobblehead Giveaways
The Pirates will have three games where they giveaway bobbleheads to fans that attend.
Pittsburgh saw their two highest-attended games in 2025 with bobblehead giveaways, with a season-high 38,041 fans coming for Yinzerpalooza weekend for the Mac Miller bobblehead on July 18 and 37,713 fans coming for Skenes' first bobblehead, honoring his NL Rookie of the Year Award.
Skenes will have his Cy Young Award bobblehead vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on April 18, with every fan able to get one.
The Yinzerpalooza bobblehead and the bobblehead giveaway on Clemente Day are both unknown as of now, but those will only inventory for the first 20,000 fans.
Date
Bobblehead
Opponent
First Pitch
April 18
Paul Skenes
Tampa Bay Rays
4:05 p.m.
July 25
TBD (Yinzerpalooza)
Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
Sept. 15
Clemente Day (TBD)
Milwaukee Brewers
6:40 p.m.
T-Shirt Giveaway
The Pirates have seven games where fans will get a unique t-shirt before they enter the stadium.
Some of these themes are annual, like the Hawaiian shirt and Yinzerpalooza, but also some newer additions like the Soccer Night, 2010s night and Negro League Legacy Night.
The first 20,000 fans get a t-shirt for these games, with two still yet announced.
Date
T-Shirt
Opponent
First Pitch
May 2
TBD
Cincinnati Reds
4:05 p.m.
June 13
Hawaiian Shirt
Miami Marlins
4:05 p.m.
June 27
Soccer Night
Cincinnati Reds
4:05 p.m.
July 24
Yinzerpalooza
Milwaukee Brewers
6:40 p.m.
Aug, 8
2010s Night
New York Mets
6:40 p.m.
Aug. 14
Negro League Legacy Night
Boston Red Sox
6:40 p.m.
Sept.5
TBD
Los Angeles Angels
6:40 p.m.
Kids Giveaways
Young Pirates fans will also get some special giveaways of their own this season at PNC Park.
The Pirates have nine Sunday games where fans 14 years or younger get a special giveaway, like a jersey, puzzle, trading cards or more.
Those fans will also get to run the bases after the game, as per Pirates tradition.
Date
Giveaway
Opponent
May 3
Comic Book
Cincinnati Reds
May 17
Jersey
Philadelphia Phillies
May 31
Trading Cards
Minnesota Twins
June 14
Retro Lunch Box (Buco Luau)
Miami Marlins
June 28
Eat'n Park Smiley Cookie
Cincinnati Reds
July 12
Bandana (Country Weekend)
Milwaukee Brewers
July 26
Daniel Tiger Plush
Chicago Cubs
Aug. 9
Puzzle
New York Mets
Sept. 6
Backpack
Los Angeles Angels
Opening Day/Random Giveaways/Miller Lite Happy Hour
There are also some other giveaways that fans will get this season, that fall outside of the normal ones they usually give.
Two games will have the Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour, which goes from when gates open to first pitch, 90 minutes.
These also happen on other games as well, but those two games vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 1 and the Cincinnati Reds on June 26,
Pittsburgh will also have two special giveaways, with the tiki mug during Bucco Luau weekend vs. the Miami Marlins on June 12 and a cowboy hat during country weekend vs. the Reds on July 11.
Date
Giveaway/Event
Opponent
First Pitch
May 1
Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour
Cincinnati Reds
6:40 p.m.
June 12
Tiki Mug (Bucco Luau)
Miami Marlins
6:40 p.m.
June 26
Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour
Cincinnati Reds
6:40 p.m.
July 11
Cowboy Hat (Country Weekend)
Milwaukee Brewers
4:05 p.m.
