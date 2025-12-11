Pirates Starting Pitcher Drawing Trade Interest from Astros

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best group of young pitchers in baseball right now, priming them for an exciting season in 2026.

One of those pitchers is right-handed starter Mike Burrows, who had a strong showing in his first campaign in 2025.

That season put other teams on watch and now they have interest in landing him this offseason.

Pirates' Mike Burrows Drawing Trade Interest

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Houston Astros spoke to the Pirates about Burrows in a potential trade.

Sep 9, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mike Burrows (53) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The Astros have also looked at other trade possibilities starting pitchers, including right-hander Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays, who the Pirates drafted 12th overall back in 2017.

They also have targeted Kansas City Royals left-handed pitcher in Kris Bubic, as they try and build a winning roster in 2026.

What Makes Mike Burrows So Desirable?

Burrows is coming off a season where he finally made the major leagues and showed he belongs at this level.

He had a 2-4 record in 19 starts over 23 appearances with the Pirates in 2025 as a rookie, with a 3.94 ERA over 96.0 innings pitched 97 strikeouts to 31 walks, a .243 batting average allowed and a 1.24 WHIP.

Burrows excelled with his changeup in 2025, earning a 43.1% whiff rate on it and keeping his batting average allowed (BAA) to .147, the lowest of his pitches.

He also used the pitch to great effect against left-handed batters, at a 34.5% usage rate, compared to a 13.5% usage rate against right-handed batters.

Burrows also had success with his slider, throwing it mostly to right-handed batters at a 31.0% usage rate, compared to 7.2% agaisnt lefties.

He held opposing hitters to a .203 batting average against his slider and also produced a 26.8% whiff rate.

Burrows had a +9 offspeed run value, which Baseball Savant ranks as "Great" and in the 97th percentile.

He struggled with his fastball in 2025, as batters had a .326 hitting percentage and a .529 slugging percentage.

His curveball, which was one of his best pitchers in the minor leagues, also wasn't effective with the Pirates, with a .318 BAA and a .500 slugging percentage.

If Burrows improves upon his fastball and curveball, then he'll have an elite arsenal of pitches, making him a dangerous threat every time he steps onto the mound.

What Would the Astros Give for Burrows?

Burrows himself could draw a decent trade package, as he is just 26 years old and has six more years of team control, with three years of arbitration and three years of arbitration, keeping him on a team through 2031 before hitting free agency.

He also hasn't hit his prime yet and he could become a great pitcher in the future if he stays healthy.

That staying healthy part is crucial, as Burrows had Tommy John surgery that knocked him out of the 2023 campaign.

Rosenthal reported the Astros are offering outfielder Jake Myers. Myers came off a career-best season with a 2.4 WAR, a slash line of .292/.354/.373 for an OPS of .727 in 104 games, with 100 hits, 15 doubles and 16 stolen bases.

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Jake Myers (6) makes a catch against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Will the Pirates Trade Burrows?

The Pirates are looking for hitters, especially those that hit home runs, and have needs at third base, left field and designated hitter.

Pittsburgh was one of the worst hitting teams in 2025, with the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).

The Pirates also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

Myers only hit three home runs last season, which isn't enough for what the Pirates need, and is a center fielder, where Oneil Cruz already plays.

The Pirates have shown trade interest in a number of players, including from the Cardinals , who have left-handed batters they desire in Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar.

Sep 3, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) hits a solo home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets are veteran, left-handed hitting second baseman, who can hit for power and that the Pirates have interest in. Outfielder Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies is another player the Pirates are interested in.

Rosenthal recently reported that Burrows is one of the pitchers the Pirates would be willing to trade for better bats, as long as they get the right package, so there's a possibility they do so this offseason.

