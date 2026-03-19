Pirates Send Catcher Down to Triple-A

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a final decision on one of their catchers with just one week ahead of Opening Day.

The Pirates announced that they optioned catcher Endy Rodríguez to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he'll start the 2026 season.

Rodríguez had played in 10 games for the Pirates in the Grapefruit League, slashing .308/.400/.577 for an OPS of .977, with eight hits in 26 at-bats, a double, two home runs, six RBI and four walks to eight strikeouts. He made four starts at designated hitter and two starts at catcher.

He is coming off an injury-riddled season in 2025, where he played in just 18 regular season games, and also missed all of the 2024 season, following UCL surgery. He dealt with a laceration to his index finger last April and then after coming back, needed an ulnar nerve transposition that kept him out the rest of the season.

Rodríguez going down to Triple-A gives him a chance to earn more opportunities behind the plate and more at-bats too, which will see him push for a shot at the major league level again.

What This Means for the Pirates Catcher Situation

The Pirates have just three catchers in their Major League Camp now with Joey Bart, Henry Davis and Rafael Flores Jr.

Davis will serve as the Opening Day catcher for the Pirates and 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , as they take on the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) chases Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (not pictured) in a run down during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He is also the main catcher for top prospect and right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler, so he should have a spot on the roster for most of the season.

Bart will also most likely earn the second catcher spot, as he has the most MLB experience and is the best hitter on the Pirates at the position.

Flores can play both catcher and first base, but there doesn't really seem like there's a spot for him on the Opening Day roster.

Both Rodríguez and Flores could develop into better hitters than Davis and Bart, who struggled in 2025, but they'll need to show that at Indianapolis before they'll get a shot in Pittsburgh.

Other Spring Training Cuts for the Pirates

Pittsburgh has cut 27 players from Major League Camp across Spring Training and is down to 37 players, including 36 active players, as right-handed pitcher Jared Jones is on the 60-day injured list.

The Pirates' first round of cuts occurred on March 8, as they optioned both infielder Jack Brannigan and right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Harbin to Indianapolis.

Brannigan suffered a broken nose vs. vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 22 and hasn't played since that incident, while Harbin suffered an arm injury to his teres major and lat musculature, which has him on the no-throw list for six weeks and he'll remain out until early April.

The Pirates' second round of Spring Training cuts took place on March 9 and included optioning four right-handed pitchers in Brandon Bidois, Wilber Dotel, Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly , plus outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez to Indianapolis.

Apr 1, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Thomas Harrington (78) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also reassigned catcher Omar Alfonzo, outfielder Mitch Jebb and right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis to minor league camp.

The Pirates made a third round of Spring Training cuts on March 12, as they reassigned eight players to minor league camp.

Pittsburgh moved position players in catcher Derek Berg, outfielder Ronny Simon and infielders in Nick Cimillo, Duce Gorson , Termarr Johnson and Davis Wendzel and left-handed pitchers in Nick Dombkowski and Oddanier Mosqueda.

The Pirates' fourth round of cuts saw them option infielder Enmanuel Valdez to Indianapolis and reassign Dominic Fletcher to minor league camp on March 16.

Pittsburgh made their fifth round of Spring Training cuts on March 17, which included on the same reassigning right-handed pitchers in Beau Burrows , Michael Darrell-Hicks, Noah Davis and Noah Murdock to minor league camp and optioning left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk to Indianapolis.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!