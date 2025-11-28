Pirates Bring Back Familiar Bullpen Arm

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates brought back a bullpen arm, who will try and fight for a roster spot next season.

The Pirates re-signed right-handed relief pitcher Beau Burrows to a minor league deal on Nov. 26. Burrows had previously elected free agency on Nov. 6 and is back with the Pirates after just three weeks.

Burrows' 2025 Season in the Pirates Organization

Pittsburgh signed Burrows to a minor league contract on May 7 and assigned him to the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates.

The Pirates moved Burrows up to Single-A Bradenton on May 20, where he posted a 2.45 ERA over 3.2 innings pitched.

He then went up to High-A Greensboro on May 27 and threw 4.1 scoreless innings over three innings before then earning promotion to Double-A Altoona on June 6.

Burrows performed well with Altoona , allowing just one earned run over 20.2 innings pitched and 15 appearances for a 0.44 ERA, with a .106 opposing batting average and a 0.58 WHIP.

He then made it up to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 29, but struggled compared to his recent stops in the Pirates minor league system.

Burrows posted a 6.20 ERA with 14 runs allowed over 20.1 innings pitched in 16 outings, a 1-2 record, 19 strikeouts to nine walks, a .218 opposing batting average and a 1.28 WHIP.

He finished his 2025 campaign for the Pirates with a 3-3 record in 37 bullpen appearances, a 2.94 ERA over 49.0 innings pitched, 49 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .158 opposing batting average and a 0.90 WHIP.

Jul 9, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, United States; Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Beau Burrows (37) pitches during a summer camp intrasquad game at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

What Burrows Needs to do in 2026 to make the Pirates 26-Man Roster

Burrows has struggled when making it to Triple-A in his career, which has kept him from earning more MLB chances.

He posted a 5.51 ERA in 2019 and a 5.10 ERA in 2021, a 7.18 ERA in 2022, 5.67 ERA in 2023 and an 8.10 ERA in 2024, while pitching at Triple-A.

Burrows has experience, heading into his 11th professional season, plus a solid fastball, that reaches about 95 mph. He'll need better offspeed stuff, particularly from his slider and curveball, if he wants to become a more effective pitcher at Triple-A.

Beau Burrows Background

Burrows hails from Weatherford, Texas, about 30 miles west of Fort Worth, and has a population of a little more than 30,000 inhabitants. He dominated as senior at Weatherford High School in 2015, with a record of 9-3, a 0.89 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 71 innings pitched.

The Detroit Tigers selected Burrows with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He would end up signing with the Tigers, choosing them over his commitment to Texas A&M.

He moved up through the lower minor league teams until finally making it to Double-A Erie in 2017, making 15 starts after June 5.

Burrows continued on with Erie in 2018, posting a 10-9 record over 26 starts, a 4.10 ERA over 134.0 innings pitched, 127 strikeouts to 56 walks and an opposing batting average of .251.

He then dealt with injury problems in 2019, posting a 2-6 record and a 5.51 ERA over 15 starts with Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers then added Burrows to their 40-man roster after the 2019 season and brought him up to the MLB on July 27, 2020. Burrows appeared in five games that season, posting a 5.40 ERA over 6.2 innings, three strikeouts to one walk and an opposing batting average of .286.

Burrows started the 2021 season with Toledo, before Detroit recalled him on June 10.

He struggled against the Chicago White Sox on June 12, allowing two hits, two walks and four earned runs over 1.2 innings with three strikeouts before the Tigers took Burrows out after he puked on the mound.

Detroit optioned him back to Toledo on June 13 and then designated him for assignment on June 15.

Mar 1, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows (37) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Twins claimed Burrows on June 22 and would pitch two games against Detroit in July, with the second one allowing four earned runs over three innings, before they sent him back down to Triple-A St. Paul.

Burrows hasn't made it back onto an MLB roster since, signing minor league deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.

He pitched for the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association of Professional Baseball in 2024.

Burrows previously pitched for Tecoletos de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League in 2025 before signing with the Pirates.

