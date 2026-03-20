Pirates Change Spring Training Plans for Paul Skenes

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes will make one more start for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Spring Training, but had his schedule change.

Skenes will make his final Spring Training start vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 21, according to Pirates manager Don Kelly .

The Pirates previously had him scheduled vs. the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. on March 20, but they move him up day, which fits in line with him as the Opening Day starting pitcher vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

Skenes has only made one Spring Training start with the Pirates, which came against the Braves on the road on Feb. 25. He threw 2.1 innings and gave up an earned run, which came after he departed the game and on a triple that came from a misplaced ball by center fielder Oneil Cruz .

The Pirates will look to see Skenes perform in his only home Spring Training game in Bradenton, where they'll hope he will show why he's one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Paul Skenes Dominates for Team USA

While the Pirates have been playing Grapefruit League games for the past two-and-a-half weeks, Skenes was off representing his country on the baseball diamond.

Skenes pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic and just returned, following a runners-up finish to Team Venezuela.

He pitched for Team USA in their first of two exhibtions, as they faced the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 3.

Skenes would allow a leadoff double that eventually scored, but retired the next nine batters, posting four strikeouts ove three innings and 40 pitches, as Team USA would go on and win 15-1.

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Team USA pitcher Paul Skenes reacts against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He would make his WBC debut for Team USA, as they battled rival Team Mexico at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, on March 9.

Skenes made quick work of a solid Mexican lineup, giving up just one hit and a walk, while posting seven strikeouts over four innings, as Team USA would win 5-3 in Pool Play.

He made his last WBC start in the semifinals against an incredible lineup in Team Dominican Republic, maybe the best the Pirates star will ever face in his career.

Skenes had some issues, but held the Dominican Republic to just one run over 4.1 innings pitched and helped Team USA to a 2-1 victory and a spot in the championship.

He finished his WBC with a 1.08 ERA over 8.1 innings pitched, with a 0.96 WHIP and a .226 BAA and nine strikeouts

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