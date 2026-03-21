Tony Blanco Jr.'s Grand Slam Propels Pirates Past Tigers Prospects

Tony Blanco Jr. delivered the defining swing of the night, crushing a go-ahead grand slam in a eight-run third inning that propelled the Pittsburgh Pirates prospects to a 8-7 comeback victory over the Detroit Tigers prospects in Friday night’s MLB Spring Breakout game. The Pirates’ future stars found themselves in a 7-3 hole before erupting for all of their runs in a single, chaotic frame, with Blanco’s blast turning the deficit into a lead they would not relinquish.

The Spring Breakout game series puts the spotlight on baseball’s rising stars, with each MLB club fielding a roster of its top prospects to face off against another organization’s top prospects in a exhibition matchup. Tonight's game was a particularly anticipated matchup, considering the Pirates and Tigers both have top farm systems that have recently been ranked near at or near the top by various publications. The game was nationally broadcasted on Peacock, as well as MLB Network.

Now in its third year, the prospect showcase first launched in 2024. The Pirates actually hosted the first ever Spring Breakout game that year at LECOM Park, as none other than Paul Skenes started against the Orioles.

Beginning next season, the event will expand into two single-elimination tournaments, where teams will compete in a win-or-go-home format to crown Spring Breakout champions in both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues.

Seth Hernandez's Debut

This was Pirates starting pitcher Seth Hernandez 's first professional appearance, after being drafted number six overall in last year's MLB draft. Hernandez is only 19-years-old, but pitches beyond his age. He was considered one of the most polished high school arms to come out in recent years, and and now is one of the best young pitching prospects in the game.

Hernandez came out of the gates firing his scorching fastball, touching 102 MPH twice in his matchup against leadoff hitter Max Clark. His first pitch of the game was clocked at 102.4 MPH. He struggled controlling the heater, though, as he walked the first two Tigers batters. He did come back to get the next hitter on a knee-buckling curveball for his first strikeout. A tailor-made double play ball from Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia ended the inning and kept Hernandez's pitch count reasonable. But he was on a strict pitch count anyway, which ended Hernandez's debut after one inning.

We're all Max Clark right now 😮



Seth Hernandez dials it up to 102 MPH on the very first pitch of the game! #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/hQ4kPXewop — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2026

The number one prospect in baseball, Konnor Griffin, played five innings and provided at least one highlight for MLB's social media team to savor. While mic'd up on the field in the second inning, Griffin was asked a question from Pittsburgh SportsNet announcer Greg Brown. Immediately after the words came out of his mouth, the ball came off a Tigers' bat right to Griffin. He seamlessly paused the conversation while he glided over to the ball, scooped it up and made a perfect throw to first base for the out. It was good practice for when Griffin will be mic'd up in the field during an All-Star Game sometime in the near future.

Mic'd up? No problem!



These announcers were relieved that Konnor Griffin made the play during their mid-game interview 🤣 #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/ABeBMT9pAq — MLB (@MLB) March 21, 2026

Detroit's prospects opened up the scoring in the second inning. The Pirates' defense suffered two errors courtesy of pitcher Zander Meuth. The first was on a pickoff attempting following a single by the Tigers' Izaac Pacheco. After issuing a walk to the next hitter, the Tigers had runners on the corners. Cris Rodriguez hit a ground ball right back to Meuth, who promptly threw it past first base and into the outfield, scoring a run for the Tigers.

Jordan Yost kept things going for Detroit, singling in a run. Another run was scored to make it 3-0 when Max Clark hit a ground ball, then collided with Pirates' second baseman Termarr Johnson in the basepath. Both players were okay.

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark (84) reacts after a hit against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The hit parade in the second continued with a RBI single from Bryce Rainer to make it 4-0. Meuth walked the next batter and was pulled from his disappointing appearance.

The Big Inning

It only took one more inning for the Pirates to get their own bats going. The Pirates scored all eight of their runs in the third inning.

Catcher Easton Carmichael got it started with a single, advancing to second from an error by the Tigers' Rodriguez. He would score from a passed ball during the next at-bat to make it 4-1.

Speedy Mitch Jebb then rocketed a line drive off the right field wall, tearing across the basepaths for an unlikely triple. Jebb's speed looks major league-ready, and it's easy to see him contributing to the Pirates in a pinch-runner's role. Jebb was drove in by a Will Taylor single to make the score 4-2. Two consecutive hit-by-pitches later, the Pirates had the bases loaded with no outs. A third straight walk by Esmerlyn Valdez brought the Buccos to within one run.

All of this action was a setup for a perfect climax. Pirates prospect Tony Blanco Jr , known for his light-tower power, literally lived to that billing. He smashed a mammoth blast right next to the left-field light tower for a grand slam, giving the Pirates a 7-4 lead. Blanco's bomb went 411 feet at a ridiculously high launch angle of 39 degrees. The crack of the bat probably could have been heard in Cuba.

MY GOODNESS 😱@Pirates prospect Tony Blanco Jr. just sent this grand slam to space! #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/e3pA59Ktfl — MLB (@MLB) March 21, 2026

Carmichael followed this up with a solo shot of his own to left center field. The Pirates had scored eight straight after going down four early.

Tiger Bites at The Lead

The Tigers chipped away at the lead in the fifth inning with a single and a sac fly. The score was now 8-6.

It became a one run ball game in the seventh inning when Detroit strung together two singles and walk.

But the Pirates prospects in the bullpen were ultimately able to hold on to the lead. After giving up that one run in the seventh, Wilber Dotel buckled down in the eighth inning with two strikeouts.

Intriguing reliever prospect Brandan Bidois came on in the ninth for a save opportunity. The Aussie promptly struck out the first batter he saw. The next better suffered the same fate. Then, Bidois gave up a walk and a single to make things interesting. Bidois closed things out with a groundout to the first baseman.

The Pirates full Spring Training squad will play at home tomorrow again, hosting the Toronto Blue Jays. Reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes is set to get the start in his first Pirates appearance since the World Baseball Classic. Kevin Gausman is expected to get the starting nod for Toronto. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

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