Pirates Sign New DH to $12 Million Contract

Though pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training this week, the Pittsburgh Pirates are not done making offseason additions. According to New York Post insider Jon Heyman, the Pirates are adding former Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna on a $12 million contract.

Marcell Ozuna to the Pirates. $12M. Pending physical — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 9, 2026

ESPN's Jeff Passan posted more details about the deal on social media. Ozuna's contract will be for one year with a mutual option for 2027.

"The deal will pay Ozuna $10.5M this year with a $16M option that has a $1.5M buyout," he wrote .

Ozuna slashed .232/ .355/ .400 for an OPS of .755 and hit 21 home runs in 2025. His bat is an instant upgrade for the Pirates' lineup even with those stats, which are not his best in Ozuna's 13-year career. The 35-year old took all of his 487 at-bats last season at designated hitter, though played outfield earlier in his career. He is a three time All-Star, two time Silver Slugger and was awarded the Golden Glove award in 2017.

While Ozuna's powerful offense is an upgrade for the Pirates, his off field life is not without controversy. In 2021, Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery after witnesses claimed he physically assaulted his wife, Genesis Guzman. Ozuna was also arrested in 2022 for driving under the influence.

What Does Marcell Ozuna Pirates Signing Mean for Andrew McCutchen?

With Ozuna signed on to serve as DH this season, the Pirates find themselves in a precarious position with star Andrew McCutchen . The 2013 NL MVP spent a majority of 2025 at DH, slashing .239/ .333/ .367 for an OPS of .700.

McCutchen originally made his MLB debut in Pittsburgh in 2009 and played with the Pirates until 2017, before being traded to the San Francisco Giants. He bounced around various teams until 2023, when he came back to the Pirates on a one-year deal, signing two more for 2024 and 2025.

The 39-year old has made it clear he wants to return to the team for 2026. However, another single year deal hasn't been struck yet. Just a few days ago, McCutchen posted a cryptic video to his social media , seemingly memorializing his career and time with the Pirates, while also featuring various clips of his offseason workouts.

With Ozuna, who is four years younger than McCutchen, signing on with the Bucs, McCutchen's place on the team becomes less clear. The Pirates could extend him another offer, but might decide Ozuna is enough.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!