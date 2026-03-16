Pirates Starting Non-Roster Invitee vs. Twins

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into 2026 with a strong starting rotation, but there are others who are looking for a chance to make starts this season.

Pirates right-handed pitcher and non-roster invitee Noah Davis will start against the Minnesota Twins at Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla. on March 16, earning another shot with the team.

Davis made his first start for the Pirates vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. on March 11, after making two appearances out of the bullpen earlier on in Spring Training.

He had a strong beginning to his outing, getting the first 10 batters out and throwing four scoreless innings, before giving up a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning in the eventual 7-2 defeat .

Davis' previous two appearances out of the bullpen saw him pitch well and deal with some adversity as well.

He threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in the 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the Grapefruit League Home Opener at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 22.

Davis then gave up four earned runs, including two home runs, over the final three innings in the 9-2 defeat to the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. on March 6.

The 28-year old has a five-pitch arsenal he uses with the cutter, four-seam fastball and sinker, plus the screwball and curveball as well.

Davis has enjoyed his time with the Pirates so far and is trying to take advantage of the opportunities the team is giving him, looking for that starter or middle reliever role in 2026.

“I chose the Pirates, they have a great reputation for pitching development," Davis said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports. "You can obviously see all the guys in the clubhouse. You look around and there’s an embarrassment of riches in terms of arms.

“Obviously a great reputation, giving me the opportunity to stretch out and be a starter or multi-inning reliever type deal, which I think suits my strengths a little bit better than the one or two inning type role

“I wasn’t too familiar with a lot of the people over here. Just kind of was going off of reputation, but I really liked the stuff that they were giving me in our phone calls and stuff like that before signing, it’s exceeded my expectations since I’ve been here. It’s been absolutely awesome.” reputation for pitching development

Other Notes on Pirates Lineup vs. the Twins

The Pirates also have four other scheduled pitchers vs. the Twins in right-hander reliever, Isaac Mattson and Michael Darrell-Hicks, plus left-hander reliever in Mason Montgomery .

Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Isaac Mattson (72) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jhostynxon Garcia starts in right field for the Pirates and will hit ninth for the first time in the Grapefruit League. He's been the Pirates best hitter so far in Spring Training, slashing .517/.576/.759 for an OPS of 1.335 in 13 games, with 15 hits in 29 at-bats, two home runs, five RBI, four walks to four strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Tyler Callihan , who the Pirates acquired in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds on March 4, starts at third base and will hit second in the batting order. It's his fourth start for the Pirates and second at third base, where he looks to serve as depth at the position.

Jake Mangum is back in the lineup after not doing so the past two games, starting in left field and leading off for the Pirates. He has also done well in Spring Training, slashing .321/.424/.429 for an OPS of .853 in 11 games, with nine hits in 28 at-bats, a double and a triple, three RBI and four walks to six strikeouts.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!