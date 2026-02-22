Pirates Defeat Rays in Spring Training Home Opener

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates fell behind early, but rallied later on to get the win in their Spring Training home opener.

The Pirates defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., scoring all their runs in three innings in their first home game of Grapefruit League play.

Pittsburgh now improves to 3-0 on the season, with an 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota on Feb. 21 and then defeating the rival Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater on the same day for a split-squad game.

This marks the first time the Pirates started 3-0 in Grapefruit League play in seven years back in 2019.

How the Pirates Fell Behind

Pirates right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller made his first Spring Training start and posted two strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

Right-handed relief pitcher Chris Devenski took over in the third inning and gave up three straight singles before getting out with just two runs given up, putting the Pirates down 2-0.

The Pirates did load the bases up with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, as second baseman Brandon Lowe walked, designated hitter Bryan Reynolds singled and catcher Henry Davis got hit by a pitch, but left fielder Jhostynxon García grounded out to end that scoring chance.

New Pirates pitcher in left-hander Mason Montgomery faced his old team in the top of the fifth inning and gave up a walk and two singles, with the latter with two outs and scoring a run to put the Rays up 3-0.

Pirates Mount Comeback

The Pirates loaded the bases back up in the bottom of the fifth inning, as second baseman Duce Gorson walked, Reynolds singled and Davis walked.

García then came through with an RBI-single, and both center fielder Billy Cook and right fielder Dominic Fletcher walked with the bases loaded, tying the game up at 3-3.

Tampa Bay took the lead right back in the top of the sixth inning, as center fielder Jacob Melton hit a solo home run off of Pittsburgh right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez .

Pittsburgh first baseman Nick Cimillo tied it back up at 4-4 with a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Gorson singled, made it to second on an error on a pickoff attempt and then scored off a single from catcher Shawn Ross to put the Pirates up 5-4.

The Pirates loaded the bases up again in the bottom of the seventh inning and power-hitting prospect Tony Blanco Jr. hit a opposite field blooper, scoring two runs and giving the home team a 7-4 lead, one they held on to the rest of the game.

Pittsburgh also got some good pitching performances from right-handed relief pitchers in Isaac Mattson, who threw a scoreless fourth inning, and Noah Davis, who threw two scoreless innings and posted two strikeouts for the hold, plus left-hander Evan Sisk, who got the save.

