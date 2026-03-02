Pirates Rising Prospects Power Past Rays

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays were in a low-scoring ballgame, before the youth showed up in a big way.

The Pirates got a two-run home run from shortstop Yordanny De Los Santos and a solo home run from third baseman Javier Rivas, as the two infield prospects hit back-to-back shots to give the home team a 4-1 victory over the Rays at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

De Los Santos has now hit two home runs in the Grapefruit League, as he hit another two-run home run in the 16-7 win over the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 24. This marks Rivas' first home run in Grapefruit League play so far.

MLB Pipeline ranks De Los Santos as the 15th best prospect and he joined the Pirates for $1.2 million in the 2022 International Signing Class from the Dominican Republic.

Rivas hails from Venezuela and was a part of the 2019-20 International Signing Class. He hit 21 home runs in 2025, 18 with High-A Greensboro.

The Pirates have one of the best farm systems in baseball and now improve to 9-2 overall, the best record in the Grapefruit League.

How the Pirates Got the Win

Pirates shortstop Alika Williams and center fielder Jake Mangum hit back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the third inning with runners on the corners.

Mangum then, initially, looked like he got caught trying to steal second base, but Rays right-handed starting pitcher Mason Englert threw the ball to far from his second baseman, with Mangum safe and Williams stealing home to put the Pirates up 1-0.

Pirates right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger made his first Grapefruit League start and allowed a hit and two walks, while posting three strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

Fellow right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski came in relief, but loaded the bases and gave up a single, tying the game up at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

Mlodzinski limited the damage for the Pirates, as he struck out two Rays batters and got a force out at home to keep the game tied.

Pirates catcher Henry Davis got his first hit of the Grapefruit League in the bottom of the seventh inning with a leadoff double and then scored on the home run from De Los Santos.

The Pirates got a great showing from their bullpen, as Mldozinski went 2.1 innings and then fellow right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders closed out the sixth inning.

Right-handed pitchers in Chris Devenski and Yohan Ramírez each threw a scoreless inning, while left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk got the save, as the Pirates held the Rays to just four hits in the victory.

