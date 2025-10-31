Pirates Prospect Blasts Impressive HR in Arizona Fall League
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the most exciting prospects in the Arizona Fall League and he showed exactly why fans can't wait to see him play next season.
Tony Blanco Jr., playing first base for the Salt River Rafters, hit a 85.2 mph changeup from Mesa Solar Sox right-handed pitcher Koen Moreno on the hands and sent it 100.7 mph, 408 feet with a 30 degree launch angle for a solo home run.
That home run gave Salt River their first run of the game, trimming the deficit to 2-1, in the eventual 6-4 defeat to Mesa on Oct. 30.
Tony Blanco Jr. Crushing Balls in the Arizona Fall League
This marked the second home run for Blanco Jr. in the Arizona Fall League so far, with his first home run even more impressive.
Blanco Jr. hit a slider outside and away from Surprise Saguaros right-handed pitcher Rorik Maltrud, sending it 112.2 mph and an astounding 464 feet with a launch angle of 30 degrees.
It served as a three-run home run for Salt River, who took a 9-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, but they would eventually lose 12-11, after a seven-run seventh inning from Surprise. It is also the farthest home run hit in the Arizona Fall League so far.
Blanco Jr. also hit a double off of right-handed pitcher Peoria Javelinas right-handed pitcher Maikel Miralles in the bottom of the fourth inning in an 11-4 loss on Oct. 17.
He hit that double 120.4 mph, which is the hardest ball in the Arizona Fall League this season, and he second hardest ball hit this season according to Statcast, which includes the MLB, Triple-A, the Florida State League and the Arizona Fall League.
Only one player who hit a baseball harder in 2025 and that is none other than Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz.
Cruz crushed a 92.2 mph four-seam fastball down the middle of the plate from Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson, hitting it 122.9 mph and 432 feet over the right field wall at PNC Park and into the Allegheny river for a solo home run on May 25.
That 122.9 mph served as the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, since 2015, and broke his previous record, which was 122.4 mph that he hit off of a slider from Atlanta Braves starting right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright on Aug. 24, 2022.
Tony Blanco Jr.'s 2025 Season
Pirates fans didn't get to see much of that power early on as Blanco Jr. dealt with a leg injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list on March 24. He eventually started his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates on July 12 and made his debut with Bradenton on July 19.
He slashed .264/.368/.491 for an OPS of .859 in 28 games with Bradenton this season, with 28 hits in 106 at-bats, three double, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 18 walks to 42 strikeouts.
Blanco Jr., who stands 6-foot-7 and 243 pounds, uses his frame to absolutely demolish baseballs when he's healthy and at the plate.
He hit his first home run of the season with Single-A Bradenton, 118.9 mph and 425 feet on July 30, then broke the record on Aug. 2, sending a three-run walk-off home run 119.8 mph and 450 feet, the hardest-hit home run in the minor leagues in 2025.
His most recent play is the result of staying healthy, and he's developing other parts of his game that need attention, as there's no doubt his power is there.
Blanco Jr. has slashed .267/.389/.500 for an OPS of .889 in nine games, with eight hits in 30 at-bats, a double, seven RBIs, six walks to nine strikeouts and four runs scored.
The History of Blanco Jr. and the Pirates
The 20-year old signed with the Pirates for $900,000 in January 2022 and has only played in 87 games across the minor leagues in four seasons.
Blanco Jr. played 40 games with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold in 2023. He slashed .235/.325/.397 for an OPS of .722 with 32 hits in 136 at-bats, seven doubles, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 17 walks to 59 strikeouts.
He slashed .305/.385/.505 for an OPS of .890 in 30 games with the FCL Pirates in 2024, with 29 hits in 95 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, four home runs, 17 RBIs and 12 walks to 31 strikeouts.
Blanco Jr. is the son of Tony Blanco, who played baseball professional for 17 years, including one season with the Washington Nationals in 2005 and eight years in Japan, where he was a four-time NPB All-Star.
Blanco Sr. died on April 8 after sustaining injuries from in the Jet Set Nightclub Collapse in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, the same incident that killed former Pirates closer Octavio Dotel.
