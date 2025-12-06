Pirates Predicted to Make Shocking Move With Yankees Star

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a big week ahead at the Winter Meetings and one MLB insider would love to see them make a massive move.

MLB Insider Wants Pirates to Sign Yankees Star

Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote his "Winter Meetings wish list" and wants to see the Pirates sign Yankees free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Bowden sees the Pirates signing Bellinger for a massive contract of six years, $168 million and that Bellinger would actually want to play in Pittsburgh.

"The deal will shock everyone, because the Pirates would actually be spending money and Bellinger would be willing to go there," Bowden wrote. "The deal won’t include a no-trade clause, which will make Bellinger a main character in the trade rumor mill for the life of the contract."

What the Pirates Would Get in Cody Bellinger

Bellinger is a nine-year MLB veteran and turns 31 years old next season, but has served as one of the better hitters in baseball since he made his debut in 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Career Stats Total Batting Average .261 On-Base Percentage .334 Slugging Percentage .483 OPS .817 Hits 1,102 Doubles 211 Triples 28 Home Runs 225 RBI 695 Walks/Strikeouts 468/957

Bellinger has shown power throughout his career and is coming off a 2025 campaign with the Yankees where he hit 29 home runs, the third-most of his career.

His 160 hits. 98 RBI and 57 walks in 2025 both ranked as the second-most of his career, while his .272 batting average was the third-best of his career.

Sep 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bellinger can play all three outfield positions, playing 85 games in left field for the Yankees last season, which is a position of need for the Pirates.

He would also bring a veteran presence to the Pirates and a leader in the clubhouse, as the franchise tries to make their first postseason since 2015.

Should the Pirates Actually Go After Bellinger?

The Pirates need a left fielder so Bellinger fits this role for them next season, which would make a good fit for both team and player.

Bellinger is later in his career, but has had three consecutive solid seasons since 2023, when he won a Silver Slugger Award and the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award, following struggles later on with the Dodgers from 2020-22.

The former NL MVP in 2019 does turn 31 next season, so the Pirates would have him for what are generally the prime years for top baseball players.

Bellinger is also a left-handed hitter, something the Pirates are targeting via trade and also in free agency.

Some of those names include free agents like NL MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs last season, Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco , San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakam i.

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Pirates are also looking at left-handed batters via trade, including with the rival St. Louis Cardinals , with the likes of Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman in a trade.

Pittsburgh also has trade interest in left-handed hitting second basemen Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets.

Would the Pirates Actually Go After Bellinger?

There are no current reports that the Pirates have interest in Bellinger, but the Pirates front office is confident in their ability to get things done this offseason.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas last month that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which shows intent from the front office.

Team president Travis Williams also shared the same sentiments as Cherington and noted that the Pirates have the resources to compete for a postseason.

Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams (left) and Roberto Clemente Jr. (right) son of former Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente (not pictured) talk on the field before the game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Still, a projected $168 million deal over six years, $28 million AAV, would smash the Pirates free agent record signing by four times, with a three-year, $39 million deal for left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Lirianon on Dec. 9, 2014 the most the Pirates have spent.

The Pirates have also not signed a position player free agent to a multi-year deal since John Jaso on Dec. 23, 2015 for two years, $8 million. Their last free agent multi-year deal was right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, 26 million on Dec. 27, 2016.

That length of a contract and the money invovled is probably not something the Pirates would do, but, if they actually have a shot at signing Bellinger, they should consider doing so.

Still, it's likely the Pirates try and find cheaper options, especially under owner Bob Nutting and his history of low payrolls , and find more players for that value instead of just one.

